OMODA & JAECOO's September NEV Sales Reach 53,957 Units, Up 184% Year-On-Year, As Key European Markets Accelerate

MENAFN - GetNews) Wuhu - October 10, 2026

In September 2026, OMODA & JAECOO maintained triple-digit year-on-year growth in global sales, reaching 73,421 units for the month, up 123% year-on-year. From January to September, cumulative global sales reached 587,846 units, approaching the 600,000-unit milestone. As the brand continues to expand its global scale, new energy vehicles (NEVs) are rapidly becoming the main driver of growth. NEV sales reached 53,957 units in September, up 184% year-on-year and accounting for approximately 73.5% of total monthly sales, establishing NEVs as the mainstay of the brand's sales performance.

Standout Models Drive Growth as JAECOO 5 and JAECOO 7 Both Surpass 20,000 Monthly Sales, with JAECOO 7 Topping the UK Market Again

Global breakout models are becoming an increasingly important driver of growth. In September, JAECOO 5 and JAECOO 7 both surpassed 20,000 units in monthly sales, reaching 22,148 units and 22,346 units respectively. JAECOO 5's cumulative sales for the first nine months of the year reached nearly 100,000 units. Guided by the philosophy of“Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors,” JAECOO 5 combines youthful, refined design with a Pet-friendly experience, further expanding the brand's vision of outdoor lifestyles.

JAECOO 7, meanwhile, continues to gain recognition in mature markets with its classic British-inspired design and high-value experience. While its global sales surpassed 22,000 units in September, the model also recorded 10,813 registrations in the UK during the month, once again becoming the country's best-selling model across the entire new-car market. Its cumulative registrations for the first nine months reached 39,473 units, placing it second in the UK's year-to-date model ranking. Together, the two models are reinforcing the brand's growth momentum through both global sales growth and breakthroughs in key markets.

Key European Markets Accelerate, with UK Monthly Registrations Surpassing 22,000 and Spain Reaching a Record Market Share

OMODA & JAECOO is achieving breakthroughs at scale across multiple mainstream European automotive markets.

In the UK, OMODA & JAECOO recorded 22,296 registrations in September, up 106% year-on-year, setting a new monthly record since the brand entered the market. Its market share reached 6.37%, ranking second among automotive brands in the UK for the month. Meanwhile, OMODA & JAECOO plans to open a new R&D centre at UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire later this autumn, focusing on localized development including chassis tuning and advanced driver-assistance systems, further deepening its presence in the European market.

Italy also maintained strong momentum. OMODA & JAECOO recorded 4,678 registrations in September, lifting its market share to 3.31% and ranking No. 11 among automotive brands for the month. Cumulative registrations for the first nine months reached 32,945 units, up 256.23% year-on-year. OMODA 5, JAECOO 7 and OMODA 9 all ranked among the monthly Top 5 in their respective SUV segments.

Spain continued its rapid growth, recording 4,010 registrations in September, up 91.5% year-on-year, while market share reached an all-time high of 4.3%. In the private retail market, its share rose further to 6.1%, ranking eighth among automotive brands for the month. Electrified models accounted for 98% of sales, while OMODA & JAECOO has also become the overall sales leader across the C-SUV and D-SUV segments in which it competes. By the end of September, cumulative registrations in Spain had reached 62,326 units.

The French market also demonstrated remarkable growth momentum. In September, OMODA & JAECOO recorded a combined 3,003 new-vehicle registrations in France. JAECOO, which officially entered the French market in April this year, recorded 2,589 registrations in September after just around six months in the market, reaching a market share of 1.6%. Its cumulative registrations for the year reached 9,632 units, with private customers accounting for 75.1%. Journal de l'Automobile noted that no Chinese automotive brand had previously reached such a market share in France within such a short period of entering the market.

In October, OMODA & JAECOO will also make its first appearance at the Paris Motor Show. OMODA 4 will make its French debut, while OMODA 5 NEXT, OMODA 7 and other models will also be showcased, further enriching the brand's product portfolio in France and across Europe.

From Market Breakthroughs to Brand Evolution, October International User Summit Opens the NEXT VIBE

Building on sustained global sales growth and accelerating breakthroughs across key European markets, OMODA & JAECOO will hold its International User Summit in October, presenting the next stage of the brand's products, technologies and ecosystem.

The all-new OMODA X will make its global debut on October 20. More than the arrival of a new model, OMODA X represents OMODA's next expression of the Crossover spirit. Through CROSSVOLUTION, it responds to the“Own My Edge” spirit of understanding the rules while still choosing to live life on one's own terms, opening the brand's next chapter with a“MORE OMODA THAN EVER” attitude.

Under the theme“DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE,” the Summit will also feature the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and the Super Intelligent Experience Lab, further demonstrating the brand's next-generation technological capabilities and user experience across intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit technologies.

From sustained global sales growth and the continued rise of breakout models, to accelerating momentum across European markets and deeper localization capabilities, OMODA & JAECOO is transforming rapid growth into an increasingly solid global market foundation, while working with young users around the world to unlock the next VIBE of automotive life.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.