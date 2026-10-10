Carbonlinkai: Magnetic Rack Custom & OEM Expert 50L Magnetic Bead Separator Beats Global Standards - Prices Cut Up To 60%

MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou - October 10, 2026

Global magnetic racks custom and OEM expert carbonlinkai 50LLarge Volume Magnetic Bead SeparatorsPerformance That Surpasses International Standards prices slashed by 60%

CarbonLinkai – Large-Volume 50LMagnetic Bead Separators, Engineered for OEM Customization

Realize your ideal magnetic separation workflow with tailored rack designs, precision AI-modeled magnet fields, and cleanroom-compatible materials.

When your process demands magnetic bead separation at the 50Lscale, standard products rarely fit seamlessly. CarbonLinka bridges this gap as a dedicated OEM partner focused on large-volume magnetic separators. We take your unique vessel geometries, bead chemistries, and automation requirements and translate them into robust, high-performance separation racks that deliver consistent results, from research bench through production.

Customization Designed Around Your Application

Every project begins with your specifications. Our engineering team works alongside you to create modifications that off-the-shelf solutions simply cannot offer:

Tailored Magnetic Field Profiles – We adjust field intensity and gradient shape to match your exact bead size, magnetic content, sample viscosity, and desired separation kinetics. This precise matching helps avoid bead carry-over and ensures complete capture with every cycle.

Bespoke Vessel Spacing and Holder Layouts – Whether you work with non-standard bottles, irregular container shapes, or specialized multi-well tube racks, we reconfigure hole patterns, cradle positions, and magnet-to-vessel distances. Your containers sit securely and optimally close to the magnetic source for fast, uniform separation.

Cleanroom and Biosafety Compatibility – Select from a range of materials designed for demanding environments, including easy-to-clean stainless steel and engineering-grade polymers compatible with biosafety cabinets and routine disinfection. Surfaces and joints are designed to minimize particle traps and support wipe-down or sterilization procedures.

Seamless Automation Integration – We design the separation rack to interface directly with your existing robotic liquid handlers, automated pipettors, and deck layouts. Custom footprints, mounting features, and magnetic array positioning align with your workflow, reducing manual steps and improving walkaway time.

The Engineering Behind Uniform, Long-Lived Performance

CarbonLinkai separators achieve a level of field uniformity and durability that consistently meets stringent international benchmarks through three core innovations:

AI-Modeled Magnetic Architecture – Computational modeling eliminates weak zones and dead spots within the separation volume, so every part of your sample sees the intended capture force.

Multi-Gradient Annular Pole Array – An advanced magnet configuration generates a radially balanced, homogenous field. Particles are drawn gently yet firmly toward the retention surface, helping to prevent clumping and supporting uniform recovery.

Aerospace-Grade NdFeB Magnets – The permanent magnetic circuit uses high-grade materials that exhibit negligible loss of magnetic strength over a decade of normal use, preserving consistent separation kinetics year after year.

The result is a separation platform that performs at a level often associated with premium instrumentation, yet is built through a collaborative OEM model that keeps value firmly in focus.

How carbonlinkai achieve quality and performance surpassing international standards?

Precision-engineered Magnet fields via Al

modeling-eliminates dead zones

Adopting multi gradient annular magnetic

pole array to ensure niform and powerful magnetic field

Aerospace-Grade NdFeB Magnets

10 year negligible loss of magnetic strength

Flexible Production and Delivery Timelines

We understand that project schedules matter. Our production planning is structured to honor both speed and the meticulous attention custom orders require:

For standard format or small-volume separation racks, the typical delivery window is 15–30 days.

For large-volume 50Lcustom separator projects, we allocate a thorough production cycle of 1–2 months. This covers collaborative design approval, material sourcing, precision fabrication, assembly, and comprehensive quality verification, ensuring your unique rack arrives ready to perform.

Begin Your Custom Design Conversation

Whether you are developing a prototype or scaling to larger production batches, CarbonLinkai's OEM service provides a direct, transparent path from concept to operational unit. Share your vessel drawings, bead parameters, and system constraints with our team, and we will provide a detailed proposal and timeline.

CarbonLinkai – The worldwide OEM resource for large-volume magnetic separation that adapts to the way you work.

surpassing international standards at 1/4 cost

By using CarbonLinkai magnetic rack can save over 3 million RMB annually

–Director, Process Engineering,A leading NGS company

After switching to Carbonlinka Automated magnetic Plate, our core lab saves $38,0000/year while achieving 15% faster processing times.

– QC Director, Top 5 European IVD Company

Beyond Savings. Built for Growth.

SAVE RMB4M+per annum

Reported savings by a customer in China after replacing imported products.

REVENUE GROWTH

RMB 6M+per annum

From Reagents to Complete Kits

Reagents + Magnetic Racks → Complete Kits

One-stop ODM/OEM support to help customers reduce costs and expand their product ranges.

China Sales Champion magnetic magnetic rack/Plate custom expert carbonlinkai

50 units supports ODM/OEM

China's Undisputed Sales Leader in Magnetic Separation Tech

Trusted OEM/ODM Partner to Global Life Science Innovators

Official Data Certification: China Magnetic rack/Plate Sales Champion

Uniform and powerful magnetic field

Fast and concentrated adsorption

Industry-leading bead capture

surpassing international standards at 1/4 cost

Based on customer feedback shared by CarbonLinkai by Top NGS/IVD Companies across 25 Countries!

About Carbonlinkai

CarbonLinkai specializes in the development and manufacturing of magnetic racks, magnetic plate separators, and biomagnetic separation equipment for life science laboratories, reagent manufacturers, and instrument developers worldwide. CarbonLinkai biological magnetic separation products range from 0.2 mL magnetic racks up to 200 L biological magnetic separators, featuring a diverse portfolio with customisation available. We offer formats including 1.5/2 mL, 5 mL, 15 mL, 50 mL, 250 mL, 500 mL, 1000 mL, 2000 mL and 5 L, alongside 96-well plates, 384-well plates, 24-head plate type, all-in-one multifunctional units, column-free cell sorting and column-based cell sorting systems. Built on solid technical accumulation and consistent development philosophy, we have developed the MSSF magnetic socket molding machine series for semiconductor chip testing.