USA - October 10, 2026 - Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Grade K-3rd book "The Night of Samhain" by Gael J. B. Orr, currently available at .

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"Reviewed By S. Mathur for Readers' Favorite

The Night of Samhain: A Halloween Fairy Scary Story is part of The Everkind Tales by Gael J. B. Orr. It's Samhain night, and there's a full moon. Emlyn the tawny owl sits in the hickory tree. The fairy sisters Willa and Violet are tucked up in bed but not asleep. Willa is convinced there's a monster in her closet, and then she hears bangs and thumps within. Her screams bring the family running to her room. With encouragement from her mum, Willa opens the closet door and finds, not a monster, but someone familiar. Everybody settles down again, but now it's Violet's turn to be afraid. She thinks there's a monster under her bed, maybe even a baby dragon. As she runs out into the hallway, she bumps into someone familiar. Someone who's been playing Halloween tricks on the fairy sisters.

The Night of Samhain is a lovely read-aloud picture book that takes you away into an enchanted world of its own. Gael J. B. Orr understands children, what makes them afraid, and how to help them overcome their fears. Even though it's a Halloween story, its message is about bravery rather than fear. Children and indeed readers of all ages will love the classic illustrations of the cottage, the owl, the fairy sisters, and the beautiful, naughty black cat Aberdeen. The story and pictures together make this book a keepsake. Highly recommended for bedtime reads, classrooms where kids will enjoy playing different characters, and libraries."

You can learn more about Gael J. B. Orr and "The Night of Samhain" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

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