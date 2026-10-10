USA - October 10, 2026 - Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Historical book "Forbes" by B.R. Forbes, currently available at .

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"Reviewed By Carine Engelbrecht for Readers' Favorite

Are you ready for a compelling deep dive into Scottish history? In Forbes: A Story of Scotland, B.R. Forbes chronicles the fortunes of the Forbes clan as it navigates the fallout of a turbulent relationship with neighboring England's rulers and its evolving religious structures. Claiming descent from a legendary Irish hero, the Forbes land charter is first confirmed around 1271 by King Alexander III. But the relative peace soon shatters when the second Forbes laird must make the ultimate sacrifice during Scotland's War of Independence. Centuries later, with Scotland torn apart by the Jacobite rebellion, two different clan branches find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict. Now in the twenty-first century, the Forbes legacy has expanded to include excellence in the military, arts, sciences, and commerce. It also reaches new shores in North America and New Zealand.

While Forbes: A Story of Scotland began as a project to update an earlier manuscript, author B.R. Forbes expands this initial objective into a wider study that uses clan identity as a gateway to understanding past struggles that were uniquely Scottish. Through its intimate examination of clan dynamics, it often adds an important layer to historic conflicts. At times the narrative reads like a real-life Game of Thrones, minus the dragons, of course, and grounded in historical records. There are feuds over legendary beauties, and tales of valor earned in jousting tournaments or on the battlefield, but also sobering tragedies. One intriguing section deals with Scotland's brief but devastating attempt to establish a trading station in the Americas. The book is a must for history geeks and a great read for anyone interested in the history of Scotland. But at its heart, it also reads like a deeply meaningful labor of love."

You can learn more about B.R. Forbes and "Forbes" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

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