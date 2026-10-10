USA - October 10, 2026 - Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Thriller - General book "The Confessor" by Noah Christopher, currently available at .

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"Reviewed By K T Bowes for Readers' Favorite

Logan Hollister is a cop who doesn't play by the rules. Backed by his own personal fortune, he catches criminals because he loves the hunt. It makes him the perfect adversary for The Confessor, who believes himself to be a righteous vigilante. People are dying after leaving behind written lists of their financial crimes. The murder scenes display perfection and intention, crafted by an analytical mind that leaves no identifying evidence. And each of the confessions is true. Logan pulls on every resource he has until he finds himself in a personal, psychological battle with the killer. In a series of anonymous letters, both conceal their motives, and neither can step out from behind their respective masks-not the cop and not the killer. Noah Christopher's The Confessor is a page turner.

Noah Christopher is a master of the psychological thriller genre. I fell so deeply into the dogma of The Confessor that I sympathized with his kills-until I didn't. The author expertly plays on the moral ache for justice until the reader recognizes the essence of The Confessor within themselves. The Confessor tests the boundaries of society, purging it of parasites. I found myself initially cheering him on. The character of Logan Hollister acts as the scales of justice when righteousness tips into pure evil, and the author turns the philosophical mirror back on the reader. There's a phenomenal depth of understanding of human nature woven throughout the plot. The premise of a confessional at the heart of the intrigue is unique and very clever. This was an excellent read, and I found it difficult to put down."

You can learn more about Noah Christopher and "The Confessor" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

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