Eric Ramos Law Defends San Antonio Workers Who File Workplace Injury Claims Against Non-Subscriber Employers And Third-Party Defendants

San Antonio, TX - October 10, 2026 - Eric Ramos Law, PLLC of San Antonio continues to file and resolve workplace injury claims for employees who cannot collect full compensation through the Texas workers' compensation system. The firm investigates non-subscriber employer liability, third-party negligence, and gross negligence theories in each case before advising on strategy, and it handles all representation on a contingency-fee basis.

As workplace injury claims in Texas grow more complex, attorney Eric A. Ramos reports that a large share of workers who contact the firm do not know their rights extend well beyond a standard workers' compensation benefit. Many work for employers who opted out of Texas workers' comp coverage entirely. Others are injured by a third party: a subcontractor, a product manufacturer, or a negligent driver. In those situations, the worker carries a separate claim against that party, entirely independent of the employment relationship.

The firm's San Antonio practice covers construction accidents, oil field injuries, warehouse and forklift incidents, commercial vehicle crashes on the job, electrocution injuries, and any workplace accident where a party other than workers' comp holds legal responsibility for the harm.

San Antonio Workers Who File Workplace Injury Claims Have More Legal Options Than Workers' Comp Alone

Texas is the only state in the country where private employers can lawfully opt out of the workers' compensation system. Employers who do are called non-subscribers. When a worker files workplace injury claims against a non-subscriber, the employer loses several standard legal defenses, including the right to argue the worker assumed the risk or that a co-worker's negligence caused the injury.

That shift in the legal burden can make a direct difference in how much a worker recovers. Eric Ramos Law, PLLC confirms the employer's subscriber status before advising on strategy, because it determines which claims the firm can file and what defenses the employer can assert at trial.

Beyond non-subscriber claims, the firm also pursues third-party workplace injury claims when someone other than the employer contributed to the accident. Common third-party defendants in San Antonio cases include:



Manufacturers of defective tools, machinery, or safety equipment

Negligent drivers who hit workers in company vehicles or at job sites

Property owners who failed to maintain safe conditions on worksites

Subcontractors whose crews created dangerous conditions on multi-employer job sites Crane, scaffold, or equipment rental companies whose products failed under load

"Workers who are seriously hurt on the job often tell us they thought workers' comp was their only option," said a spokesperson for Eric Ramos Law, PLLC. "In Texas, that is frequently not the case. When an employer operates without coverage, or when a third party caused the injury, we file workplace injury claims that pursue full compensation: past and future medical bills, all lost wages, pain and suffering, and punitive damages in cases of gross negligence. Our job is to find every avenue of recovery available under Texas law and pursue it."

Industries and Accident Types Covered: Workplace Injury Claims Across San Antonio and South Texas

Eric Ramos Law, PLLC handles workplace injury claims across the industries that carry the highest injury rates in the San Antonio and South Texas market.

Construction and Building Trades

Construction workers face some of the highest injury rates in the Texas workforce. Falls from scaffolding, ladder accidents, crane collapses, and tool injuries produce severe trauma, including spinal cord damage, traumatic brain injuries, crush injuries, and fatal outcomes. The firm investigates general contractor and subcontractor liability on multi-employer job sites where OSHA regulations govern safety practices.

When defective scaffolding, a faulty crane, or a ladder that fails under normal load causes the injury, the manufacturer of that equipment may face a product liability claim separate from any negligence action against the employer or site owner. The firm evaluates both theories and files all viable claims together.

Oil Field and Industrial Workers

San Antonio sits within reach of the Eagle Ford Shale and the Permian Basin, two of the most active oil-producing regions in the United States. Oil field workplace injury claims regularly involve blowouts, chemical exposures, fire and explosion injuries, and vehicle accidents on lease roads. The firm files claims against well operators, drilling contractors, and equipment manufacturers depending on the facts of the case.

Because oil field workers often work for staffing companies or third-party contractors deployed to a well site, the question of which party owes a duty of care requires careful investigation. The firm traces the contractual relationships between all parties on site before determining who to name in the lawsuit.

Warehouse, Forklift, and Loading Dock Accidents

Distribution centers, warehouses, and freight operations in the San Antonio area generate a consistent volume of forklift accidents, loading dock falls, and crush injuries. When a forklift's braking system fails, a dock plate gives way, or a supervisor's direct order sends a worker into a hazardous zone, the firm examines both product liability and non-subscriber employer theories to build the strongest available claim.

Commercial Vehicle Accidents on the Job

Workers who drive company vehicles or operate in traffic as part of their duties face accident exposure on San Antonio's interstates and commercial corridors. When another driver's negligence caused the crash, the injured worker can file a third-party workplace injury claim against that driver and their employer, separate from any workers' compensation benefit. If the worker drives for a non-subscribing employer and the employer's negligence also contributed, both claims move forward together.

Electrocutions and Industrial Burns

Electrocution injuries at San Antonio job sites frequently result from inadequate lockout-tagout procedures, exposed wiring on active circuits, and defective electrical equipment shipped without proper insulation. The firm represents workers who sustained burns, cardiac events, and permanent nerve damage in these incidents, including against electrical equipment manufacturers when a product defect contributed to the shock.

What Compensation Can Workers Recover in Texas Workplace Injury Claims?

The damages available in a workplace injury claim depend on the legal theory in play. Standard workers' compensation replaces a portion of lost wages and covers medical treatment, but it does not pay for pain and suffering or punitive damages.

When the firm files a direct liability or third-party claim, injured workers may pursue:



Past and future medical expenses, including emergency care, surgery, rehabilitation, assistive devices, and long-term care

Lost wages for all time missed during recovery

Loss of future earning capacity when the injury permanently reduces the worker's ability to earn

Pain and suffering, compensating the physical pain and the disruption to the worker's daily life

Emotional distress, recognized as a separate recoverable harm under Texas law Punitive damages, available when the employer or third party acted with gross negligence or conscious indifference to the worker's safety

Texas courts apply a modified comparative negligence standard to workplace injury claims. If a court finds a worker more than 50 percent responsible for the accident, the worker cannot recover damages. If the worker's share of fault falls below 50 percent, any award is reduced by that percentage. The firm documents the other party's negligence thoroughly at every stage to counter arguments that shift responsibility onto the injured worker.

Filing Deadlines for Workplace Injury Claims in Texas: What Injured Workers Need to Know

Texas sets a two-year statute of limitations on personal injury claims. The clock starts on the date of the workplace injury. Missing that deadline closes the legal claim regardless of how strong the evidence is.

Workers who suffered injuries from defective products or toxic exposures face additional limitations considerations tied to when the harm became discoverable. The firm advises injured workers to contact an attorney promptly after any serious workplace accident, because evidence, including surveillance footage, equipment logs, and witness accounts, can disappear quickly in the days and weeks that follow.

Workers' Compensation Retaliation: Separate Rights, Separate Deadlines

Texas law prohibits employers from terminating, demoting, or cutting the pay of a worker for filing a workers' compensation claim. Retaliation can also appear as a shift reassignment, a sudden performance review, or a reduction in hours. Workers who face retaliation have a separate legal window to assert those rights, and the firm handles retaliation claims alongside the underlying injury claim when both arise from the same incident.

Workers who believe their employer has retaliated against them for filing workplace injury claims in San Antonio should document all communications and employment actions from the date of the injury forward. That record becomes a central piece of the retaliation case.

About Eric Ramos Law, PLLC

Eric Ramos Law, PLLC is a San Antonio personal injury law firm founded to represent injured workers, accident victims, and families across South and Central Texas. Attorney Eric A. Ramos built the firm around a single commitment: fight for clients who have been seriously hurt through someone else's negligence and secure the full compensation Texas law allows. The firm handles workplace injury claims, construction and oil field accidents, car and truck collisions, catastrophic injury cases, and wrongful death matters. It serves clients in San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Midland, and Austin, and provides bilingual services in English and Spanish. All cases are accepted on a contingency-fee basis: no fee is charged unless the firm wins.

Social Media Profile:

View Your Trusted Professional Law Firm in San Antonio in a full screen map