Betterresources Expands Community Resource Initiative To Hawaii

MENAFN - GetNews)Logo BetterResourcesApp BetterResources, a free iOS app by Better Brands, is expanding its community resource initiative to Hawaii to connect people with local services and nonprofits.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - October 10, 2026 - BetterResources, a free iOS resource-discovery app developed by Better Brands, is expanding its community resource initiative to Hawaii. The expansion aims to connect Hawaii residents with local community resources and strengthen collaboration with nonprofit organizations across the islands. The initiative begins this month and will continue through 2027.

The Hawaii expansion is part of BetterResources' broader effort to make resource discovery more accessible. The app allows users to search for services such as food assistance, housing support, healthcare, and educational programs. By partnering with local organizations, BetterResources seeks to ensure that its directory reflects the unique needs of Hawaii's communities.

Building community partnerships

As part of the Hawaii initiative, BetterResources plans to identify and review Hawaii-based community resources, reach out to local nonprofits and service organizations about potential collaboration, expand its resource directory through ongoing review and updates, and increase public awareness of the app through community outreach and digital engagement. The company welcomes outreach from Hawaii-based nonprofits, community organizations, and other groups interested in helping people discover relevant resources.

"Access to helpful information can make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Heather Cochran, founder of Better Brands. "Our goal with BetterResources is to make community resources easier to discover and to create opportunities for organizations to connect with the people they serve."

A mission focused on accessibility

BetterResources is part of Better Brands, a founder-led portfolio of digital applications focused on connecting people with information and resources. The initiative reflects the company's broader interest in using technology to help individuals discover services and community support. The company plans to continue developing its resource offerings and engaging with organizations that can contribute to a more useful and accessible resource-discovery experience.

How to get involved

Hawaii nonprofits and community organizations interested in discussing resource listings or potential partnerships are encouraged to contact the BetterResources team. The app is available for free on the Apple App Store. Media and partnership inquiries can be directed to Heather Cochran, founder of Better Brands, at 415-755-8169 or via the company's website at

About BetterResources

BetterResources is a free iOS application developed by Better Brands to help people discover community resources and useful information. The company aims to expand its resource offerings and build connections with organizations that serve individuals and communities. Through continued development and outreach, BetterResources seeks to make resource discovery more accessible and convenient.