Korean Crossover Soprano Ashley Brings Songs Of Hope And Peace To Dubai, UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - October 10, 2026 - Korean classical crossover soprano Ashley gave a special guest performance at the opening of“A Way Through: Archive of Resilience” at Kutubna Cultural Center in Dubai, UAE, on October 03, 2026.

Performing“Over the Rainbow” and“Nella Fantasia,” Ashley brought a musical dimension to an exhibition exploring resilience, memory and solidarity. The songs connected a longing for a brighter future with a vision of freedom and peace, reflecting the themes presented throughout the exhibition.

Ashley's special guest performance was offered in support of the exhibition and its message. Her participation brought a Korean musical voice into a Dubai cultural setting where people from different backgrounds could share experiences and emotions through art.

“A Way Through: Archive of Resilience” explores how people across the Gulf document daily life, preserve memories and find paths toward resilience during a time affected by war. Rather than presenting memory through a single medium, the exhibition brings together forms of expression that reflect individual experiences and collective concerns.

More than 70 works by over 40 contributors based in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait feature in the exhibition. Journals, poetry, photography, embroidery, crochet and painting demonstrate how writing, images and handmade objects can preserve experiences and offer ways to process uncertainty.

Participating artists include Dr. Karima Alshomely, an Emirati artist, researcher and educator whose practice explores women's cultural and material heritage. Mona Al Khaja, an artist from the pioneering generation of modern art in the UAE, also contributes to the exhibition.

By presenting established artists alongside community contributors, the exhibition connects personal records with collective memory. These different perspectives create a setting in which artistic practice and everyday experience can be considered together.

Ashley's repertoire complemented this approach.“Over the Rainbow” expresses the hope of moving beyond present difficulties toward a brighter world. Its familiar melody provided a musical connection with the exhibition's concern for finding ways forward.

“Nella Fantasia” conveys a vision of a free and peaceful world. Together, the two selections linked the exhibition's exploration of resilience with the desire for hope, dignity and peace.

While the exhibited works record experiences through words, images and materials, live singing expresses related emotions through voice and melody. Ashley's appearance brought these forms together within the opening programme.

Ashley holds a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from Manhattan School of Music and is currently based in Dubai. Her repertoire bridges classical vocal music and accessible crossover works. Through performances at VIP events, gala shows and other cultural gatherings in Dubai and across the UAE, Ashley shares songs of hope and comfort with audiences from diverse backgrounds. In August, she also gave a special performance at a Korean Liberation Day celebration in Dubai.

Her Kutubna appearance continued her engagement with the UAE's cultural community, bringing her Korean musical background into dialogue with the Gulf's artistic and documentary practices.

“A Way Through: Archive of Resilience” runs until 7 December 2026 at Kutubna Cultural Center in Nadd Al Hamar, Dubai, UAE. Admission is free.

About Ashley

Ashley is a Korean classical crossover soprano based in Dubai, UAE, and a graduate of Manhattan School of Music. Through performances at VIP events, gala shows and cultural gatherings, she shares songs of hope and comfort with diverse audiences.