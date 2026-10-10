SEOUL, South Korea – October 10, 2026 – Pixelab Plastic Surgery Clinic, a plastic surgery clinic near Gangnam Station in Seoul, has been designated an Excellent Medical Tourism Institution by Korea's Ministry of Justice. The clinic is listed in the ministry's 2026 designation notice, announced on September 21, 2026. It was also designated in 2025.

The designation adds to the clinic's other credentials for international patients. Pixelab is registered with Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare as a medical institution for attracting foreign patients (registration no. M-2023-01-08-6937). It also holds KAHF accreditation for medical institutions serving international patients, granted by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute. The KAHF review covers hygiene management, treatment processes, patient safety and support systems for international patients.

Interpreters for English, Chinese, Japanese, Indonesian and Mongolian work at the clinic as in-house staff. A dedicated desk for international patients handles consultations, bookings and scheduling, and can provide guidance on visas and stays. After returning home, patients can continue with online consultations and progress checks. Payment by Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, cash or credit card is accepted. On request, the clinic can book a shuttle van between Incheon or Gimpo Airport and a patient's hotel.

For visitors from China, the clinic runs a Chinese website,, and takes consultations and bookings through WeChat (ID: pixelab_kr). Patients from Japan can reach the clinic through LINE, and patients from other countries through WhatsApp.

The clinic is led by Medical Director Dr. Jong Keun Song, a board-certified plastic surgeon. He completed his plastic surgery residency at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and later worked at Incheon St. Mary's Hospital as a specialist, fellow and clinical instructor. As of October 2026, he is listed as an author on 41 papers indexed in PubMed under the Pixelab affiliation.

Pixelab is on the 3rd floor of 42 Seocho-daero 73-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, about a 10-minute walk from Exit 10 of Gangnam Station on Subway Line 2. Exits 8 and 9 of Sinnonhyeon Station are also nearby. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00 and Saturday from 10:00 to 17:00, without a lunch break, and is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

"We do not aim for a fast turnover of patients," said Dr. Jong Keun Song, Medical Director of Pixelab Plastic Surgery Clinic. "Every patient should understand what is possible and what is not before deciding. If a procedure is not right for someone, we would rather recommend holding off. That applies equally to patients who travel from abroad to see us."

About Pixelab Plastic Surgery Clinic

Pixelab Plastic Surgery Clinic is a plastic surgery clinic near Gangnam Station in Seoul, led by Medical Director Dr. Jong Keun Song. The clinic offers lifting, skin care and scar care procedures. It is designated an Excellent Medical Tourism Institution by Korea's Ministry of Justice, holds KAHF accreditation and is registered as a medical institution for attracting foreign patients. Its in-house interpreters support English, Chinese, Japanese, Indonesian and Mongolian.