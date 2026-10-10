Lvlup Ventures Expands Corporate Innovation Network For Startups

MENAFN - GetNews) Aaron Golbin LvlUp Ventures, New York, United StatesThe venture firm is strengthening connections between founders, investors, and corporate partners through an expanding global innovation ecosystem

New York City, NY, October 10, 2026 - For early-stage companies, getting in front of the right corporate decision-maker can be just as difficult as raising capital. Even startups with strong products and clear market potential can struggle to secure pilot opportunities, strategic partnerships, customer introductions, or conversations with larger organisations.

Aaron Golbin LvlUp Ventures Co-Founder and General Partner, helps lead the firm's global strategy, partnerships, and operations as it works to make those connections more accessible through its growing corporate and investment network. The global venture firm has built an Innovation Alliance of more than 750 corporate and investment partners, creating pathways between founders and organisations that may support business development, strategic growth, follow-on investment, distribution, and other opportunities.

The initiative forms part of LvlUp's broader approach to supporting startups beyond the initial investment. Rather than treating corporate access as a separate benefit, the firm is integrating those relationships into its wider founder-support model alongside fundraising guidance, accelerator programming, portfolio connections, and operating resources.

Giving Startups More Paths Into Larger Organisations

For many founders, the challenge is not always identifying a company they want to work with. The harder part is finding the right person inside that organisation and creating a reason for that conversation to happen.

LvlUp has built its corporate network around creating more structured opportunities for those introductions. Depending on the company, that could mean connecting a founder with a potential pilot partner, customer, investor, distributor, strategic adviser, or corporate development team.

The firm does not take a one-size-fits-all approach to those relationships. A pre-launch startup may need feedback and market access, while a company with existing traction may be more focused on enterprise sales, partnerships, distribution, or follow-on capital.

By maintaining relationships across different industries and investment groups, LvlUp aims to create more relevant pathways based on what each startup is actually trying to achieve.

Making Corporate Access Part of the Venture Model

LvlUp Ventures has built its investment strategy around a broader view of what venture support can look like.

The firm combines capital with fundraising preparation, operating guidance, portfolio introductions, industry expertise, and access to its corporate and investor relationships. This allows strategic partnerships to become part of the wider founder experience rather than something companies are expected to pursue entirely on their own.

For startups, that can help shorten the distance between investment and execution. A company that enters the LvlUp ecosystem may gain access not only to capital, but also to people and organisations that could help support its next phase of development.

That structure is particularly important in industries where enterprise relationships, pilot programs, or strategic distribution can play a major role in growth.

Connecting Portfolio Companies With External Opportunities

LvlUp's corporate relationships also sit alongside a portfolio of more than 1,000 companies backed across 15 funds and programs.

That scale creates opportunities for both internal and external connections. One company may benefit from working with another startup inside the portfolio, while another may be better suited for an introduction to a corporate partner, investor, operator, or adviser within the wider network.

LvlUp's model is designed to make those connections easier to identify rather than relying on founders to navigate the network alone.

The firm also looks for opportunities where multiple parts of its ecosystem can work together. A startup may receive fundraising support while also being introduced to potential commercial partners, or it may gain access to an operator who can help refine strategy before a larger corporate conversation takes place.

The goal is to make the network practical rather than simply large.

Preparing Founders Before the Introduction

LvlUp also recognises that access alone does not guarantee a successful outcome.

A founder approaching a corporate partner needs to be able to clearly explain the problem being solved, the value of the product, the potential use case, and what a successful partnership could look like.

That is where LvlUp's broader founder-support programs become important.

Through NextUp and related initiatives, startups can receive guidance around go-to-market strategy, fundraising, operations, growth, messaging, and company development. Founders can also participate in vertical-specific and function-specific sessions and work directly with members of the LvlUp team.

This preparation helps companies enter corporate conversations with greater clarity and a better understanding of what they are asking for.

It also makes the introduction more useful for the corporate side, because the startup is better prepared to explain how a pilot, partnership, or investment relationship could work.

Building Relationships Across Industries

LvlUp's extended ecosystem includes more than 2,500 core and extended team members working across multiple industries and markets.

The firm has relationships spanning technology, financial services, consumer markets, healthcare, enterprise, government technology, and other sectors, giving it the flexibility to work with companies that do not fit within a single narrow investment category.

This broader reach supports LvlUp's opportunistic investment strategy, which focuses on identifying founders and companies where its network, expertise, and resources can add meaningful value.

It also allows the firm to support international companies looking to build relationships in the United States or expand into new markets.

For founders operating outside their home market, access to local investors, operators, and corporate partners can be particularly valuable when entering unfamiliar business environments.

A More Practical Approach to Network Building

Large networks are common in venture capital, but size alone does not determine whether those networks are useful.

Founders generally do not need hundreds of introductions. They need the right introduction when it becomes relevant to the problem they are trying to solve.

LvlUp is building its corporate network around that principle by combining relationship access with founder preparation, portfolio knowledge, and ongoing support.

As the firm's ecosystem continues to grow, the emphasis remains on creating connections that can lead to real conversations, practical opportunities, and stronger relationships between startups and larger organisations.

For LvlUp Ventures, corporate partnerships are not positioned as an extra feature around the investment process. They are becoming an increasingly important part of how the firm connects founders with the resources and relationships that may help them move forward.

To read more, visit the website here.

About LvlUp Ventures

LvlUp Ventures is a global venture capital firm founded in 2023 that invests in and supports startups across stages, industries, and geographies. The firm has backed more than 1,000 companies across 15 funds and programs and operates an Innovation Alliance of more than 750 corporate and investment partners.

LvlUp combines capital with fundraising support, operating resources, accelerator programs, portfolio relationships, and strategic connections. Its global ecosystem includes more than 2,500 core and extended team members working to support founders across technology, consumer markets, financial technology, healthcare, enterprise, government technology, and other sectors.

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