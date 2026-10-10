Erythroagro Unveils Rapid-Cure Xyloshieldtm Formulation To Eliminate Costly 72-Hour Weather & Drying Delays On Commercial Timber Framing

MENAFN - GetNews) ErythroAGRO announced its rapid-cure XyloSHIELDTM timber defense specification, cutting wood cure times from 72 hours to under 4 hours to eliminate jobsite weather delays and moisture damage. The neat anhydrous bio-resin delivers 98.4% rainfast retention without corrosive salts, protecting framing schedules and helping certified MWBE trade contractors fulfill high-margin, audit-ready preservation scopes on public works. Waitlist is now open for Q1 2027 commercial shipping at erythroagro.

FARMINGDALE, NY – Oct. 10, 2026 - ErythroAGRO, the agricultural and structural timber defense division of Erythros Life Sciences, has officially announced the commercial release of its advanced XyloSHIELD Rapid-Cure Structural Timber Defense specification. Engineered to resolve the construction industry's most disruptive jobsite bottleneck-open-wall moisture exposure, fastener corrosion, and prolonged framing drying times-the breakthrough formulation slashes on-site lumber cure times from the typical 48–72 hour window down to under 4 hours.

In commercial, multi-family, and heavy civil construction, exposed dimensional lumber and mass timber remain acutely vulnerable during the open-frame phase. Standard waterborne treatments saturate wood fibers, requiring up to three full days of dry weather before lumber reaches the 18% moisture threshold required for insulation, electrical rough-ins, and drywall enclosure. A single unexpected rainstorm during framing stalls multiple downstream trades and costs general contractors thousands of dollars per day in jobsite standby time.

Unlike conventional water-diluted salts and borate coatings that wash away under precipitation, XyloSHIELD utilizes a proprietary neat anhydrous (zero-water) bio-lipid polymer matrix. The formulation penetrates the cellulose and lignin matrix of structural lumber, locking into wood pores and achieving 98.4% rainfast cure in under 4 hours without chemical wash-off.

“When a framing contractor puts wood up on an active jobsite, their biggest enemy isn't just wood-boring insects-it's the weather forecast and the inspection calendar,” said Michael Pine, Founder & Managing Director of Erythros Life Sciences / ErythroAGRO.“Every hour a crew spends waiting for saturated timber to dry out is lost profit and burned man-hours. By eliminating the 72-hour waterborne drying delay and providing 98.4% rainfast retention within four hours, XyloSHIELD protects the build timeline. We are equipping our certified MWBE framing partners with a field-applied technology that guarantees their work passes inspections, prevents mold claims, and keeps the master schedule moving.”

Key Operational & Technical Benchmarks:



Under 4-Hour Field Cure: Slashes the standard 48–72 hour drying delays associated with waterborne chemical sprays, allowing framing trades to proceed immediately without schedule halts.

98.4% Rainfast Retention: Neat anhydrous lipid barrier locks into end-grain cuts and framing surfaces; zero washout into surrounding soils or municipal stormwater runoff.

Fastener & Hardware Safe: Zero copper salts or corrosive electrolytes. Fully compatible with Simpson Strong-Tie framing anchors, galvanized nails, and structural screws.

Turnkey Jobsite Application: Applied on-site using standard low-pressure commercial airless sprayers or roller systems at ambient temperatures down to 40°F (4.4°C). Empowering Certified MWBE Subcontractors: Equips NYS MWBE framing and carpentry subcontractors with a verifiable, high-margin specialty preservation scope that satisfies strict NYS Article 15-A Commercially Useful Function (CUF) audits.

Commercial drum quantities (55-gallon) and Turnkey Pilot Pails (5-gallon) are scheduled for Q1 2027 shipping. General contractors, framing crews, and certified MWBE specialty trades can review CSI 06 05 73.13 submittal specifications and join the priority allocation waitlist by visiting .

About ErythroAGRO:

ErythroAGRO, a division of Erythros Life Sciences, develops high-performance, bio-based chemical technologies that protect agricultural crops, livestock, and structural timber without toxic runoff or environmental persistence. Operating out of Farmingdale, NY, ErythroAGRO pairs proprietary botanical barrier chemistry with auditable on-site telemetry, supporting New York State's green infrastructure goals and empowering certified trade contractors across public and commercial works.



Federal Registration: SAM CAGE: 21WE3 · UEI: WUJZVFFZHGS2

CSI Specification: 06 05 73.13 (Penetrating Timber Defense)

Media & Procurement Contact: Michael Pine, Founder & Managing Director

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