God Made Millionaire TV With TC Bradley Returns To The Word Network In Landmark Homecoming

MENAFN - GetNews) God Made Millionaire TV with nationally syndicated television host and producer TC Bradley is returning to The Word Network, where the program's national television journey began. After airing its first three seasons and more than 100 episodes on the network, the show returns in a premium Saturday 12:30 PM EST time slot, marking a powerful homecoming for Bradley and the program dedicated to faith, purpose, leadership and God-given dreams.

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA - October 10, 2026 - God Made Millionaire TV with TC Bradley is officially returning to The Word Network, marking a significant homecoming for the nationally syndicated television program and its host and executive producer, TC Bradley.

The Word Network holds a special place in the history of God Made Millionaire TV. The network served as the television home for the program's first three seasons, including more than 100 episodes produced during an extraordinary period that included the global pandemic.

Now, Bradley and God Made Millionaire TV are returning to the network where that national television journey began, with the program scheduled to air Saturdays at 12:30 PM EST.

“For me, this is much more than another television agreement. This is a homecoming,” said TC Bradley, nationally syndicated television host and producer of God Made Millionaire TV.“The Word Network believed in this vision and gave God Made Millionaire TV a national platform during our first three seasons. We produced more than 100 episodes during one of the most challenging periods our nation and world had ever experienced. To now bring the program back to the network where it all started feels incredibly significant. I believe there are moments in life when God brings you full circle, not to take you backward, but to show you just how far He has brought you. We are coming home, and I believe the best is still ahead.”

The return also represents the continuation of a longstanding relationship between Bradley and The Word Network, one of the most recognized faith-based television networks serving audiences in the United States and around the world.

“We are excited to welcome TC Bradley and God Made Millionaire TV back to The Word Network,” said Ivan Hinson, Director of National Programming for The Word Network.“TC has a history with our network, and it is always special when a program that has been part of the Word family returns home. We look forward to this new chapter and to bringing God Made Millionaire TV back to our viewers.”

God Made Millionaire TV features entrepreneurs, authors, business leaders, ministry leaders, visionaries and individuals who have activated their God-given dreams. Through powerful conversations and transformational stories, Bradley challenges viewers to recognize that purpose, faith, leadership and success are not mutually exclusive.

The program's return to The Word Network also opens a new chapter for leaders, authors and individuals with transformational stories who want to share their message with a national television audience.

“God Made Millionaire has never simply been about money,” Bradley added.“It is about becoming everything God created you to become. It is about taking the dream He placed inside you and having the faith and courage to activate it. We are returning to The Word Network with that mission stronger than ever.”

The official premiere date for the program's return will be announced soon.

ABOUT GOD MADE MILLIONAIRE TV

God Made Millionaire TV with TC Bradley is a nationally syndicated television program featuring compelling conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, authors, visionaries and people who have transformed God-given dreams into impact. Hosted and produced by nationally syndicated television host TC Bradley, the program combines faith, leadership, purpose, entrepreneurship and inspirational storytelling designed to challenge viewers to think bigger, believe bigger and live their God-given assignment.

Individuals interested in being considered for a future television feature can learn more at