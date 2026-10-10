Across Continents And Beyond Convention: David Ghilardi's“Lila's Dance, A Tale Of Two Journeys” Receives Literary Titan Book Award

United States – October 10, 2026 – David Ghilardi's debut novel, Lila's Dance, A Tale of Two Journeys, has received the Literary Titan Book Award. Blending historical adventure, romance, and spiritual inquiry, the novel follows two seekers whose connection challenges the boundaries of faith, identity, and consciousness.

Set against the religious persecution and colonial expansion of the late seventeenth century, Lila's Dance brings together Sebastian, a contemplative monk, and Lila, a gifted young woman whose life has been shaped by cultural exchange and religious intolerance. Their intersecting paths carry readers from the Dutch low country and the French Alps to India, Paris, and the Caribbean, weaving an intimate love story into a sweeping exploration of spiritual freedom.

Sebastian enters the Carthusian order and embraces a life of silence at the Grand Chartreuse monastery. When he discovers a secret letter attributed to St. Bruno, his growing understanding of spiritual oneness brings him into conflict with Church doctrine. Sent to St. Kitts, he encounters Lila, whose knowledge of Indian philosophy and experiences of persecution open the way to a transformative exchange of ideas, memories, and affection.

What begins as a mission of religious conversion becomes a shared search for meaning. As Sebastian and Lila navigate the demands of their outer lives, their inward journeys raise enduring questions about the nature of reality and the power of consciousness.

In its review, Literary Titan described the novel as“an ambitious meditation on spiritual freedom” and praised its integration of historical detail, sensory imagery, and metaphysical reflection. The review highlighted the relationship at the story's center and recommended the book to readers drawn to historical adventure, philosophical inquiry, and spiritual themes.

Ghilardi drew inspiration from his decades of meditation practice, the documentary Into Great Silence, and a historical account he discovered while visiting Nevis. That account described a priest on St. Kitts who, tasked with converting the French governor's Huguenot daughter to Catholicism, instead eloped with her to neighboring Nevis.

For Ghilardi, the novel's adventure and contemplative themes belong to the same human search. As he explained in his author interview,“Though the inner journey may be a most useful and wondrous path, the outer journey is no less important and wonderful in our quest for the divine.”

Discover the award-winning Lila's Dance, A Tale of Two Journeys and explore a story of love, courage, and spiritual discovery. Get your copy on Amazon or through Barnes & Noble.

About the Author

David Ghilardi is a novelist and retired attorney based in Madison, Wisconsin, where he lives with his wife, Rose. A graduate of Knox College's creative writing program, he has written short stories and essays alongside a legal career devoted to drafting laws and legal briefs. His daily meditation practice of more than forty years and studies in mystical philosophy inform his fiction. A former hatha yoga teacher, Ghilardi maintains a daily asana practice and enjoys cycling. His travels through Asia, Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean have helped shape his perspective and storytelling. Lila's Dance, A Tale of Two Journeys is his first published novel.