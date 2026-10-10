A Mathematical Edge At The Poker Table: Michael Stelzer's Texas Hold'em Guide Receives Literary Titan Book Award

United States – October 10, 2026 – Michael Stelzer's Mathematical Strategies to Winning No-Limit Texas Hold'em has received the Literary Titan Book Award. Combining mathematical analysis with practical playing guidance, the book helps readers examine poker probabilities and translate them into informed decisions throughout a hand.

Written for beginner through advanced Texas Hold'em players, as well as math enthusiasts, the book makes complex calculations accessible through explanations, decision-making tables, and pre-calculated probabilities. Readers learn to evaluate pocket hands, assess potential improvements on the flop, turn, and river, and consider the strength of their hands against possible opposing hands.

At the center of Stelzer's approach is an advanced probability model that considers whether desired“outs,” the cards needed to complete or improve a hand, remain in the deck, have been dealt to other players, or have become burn cards. By examining these possibilities alongside the number of dealt hands, Stelzer encourages readers to question the assumptions behind familiar poker percentages.

Literary Titan's review highlighted the book's connection between mathematical theory and practical application, describing its tables as giving it“the feel of both a study text and a reference manual.” The review also emphasized the book's progression from probability fundamentals and hand derivations to pocket-hand zones, position guidance, and post-flop analysis.

The book serves two complementary audiences. Mathematically curious readers can work through the equations and reasoning behind the calculations, while players seeking practical guidance can consult the reference tables for insight into decisions during each betting round. An appendix brings together quick-reference material designed to help readers apply the concepts without repeating the full derivations.

Stelzer also recognizes the limits of a purely numerical approach. As he explained in his author interview,“Poker is not played by mathematical probabilities alone, but through a variety of math and psychological factors.” His guidance places probability alongside opponent behavior, bluffing, position, and individual risk tolerance, presenting mathematics as one component of sound judgment at the table.

With its combination of detailed analysis and accessible reference tools, Mathematical Strategies to Winning No-Limit Texas Hold'em invites readers to look beyond memorized odds and explore the reasoning behind their poker decisions.

Discover the mathematical framework behind more informed play. Get Mathematical Strategies to Winning No-Limit Texas Hold'em by Michael Stelzer on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and explore its probability analysis, playing strategies, and quick-reference tables.

About the Author

Michael Stelzer is the author of Mathematical Strategies to Winning No-Limit Texas Hold'em. Drawing on an engineering background, he approaches poker through systematic analysis, mathematical modeling, and practical problem-solving. His work connects detailed probability derivations with accessible tools for players, helping readers examine how assumptions about a changing deck inform decisions. The book reflects his interest in making complex mathematical concepts useful to both poker players and math enthusiasts.