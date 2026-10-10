Children's Author Verna Clement Launches Independent Imprint, Re-Releases The Adventures Of Danny Fish And Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever

MENAFN - GetNews) First installment of a four-part series combines ocean exploration with early childhood lessons on empathy, differences, and marine biology.

NEW YORK, NY - October 10, 2026 - Children's author Verna Clement today announced the independent republication of her picture book, The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever. The release marks the official launch of Clement's Pillars Publishing imprint, under which she is consolidating and reissuing her complete four-part children's book series.

Illustrated by Lana Fox and Sachin Argawal, the book centers on two unlikely dreamers: Danny Fish, who wishes he could hop around on land, and Danny Rabbit, who imagines swimming through the deep ocean. When a wish brings Danny Rabbit underwater, the two meet and discover they share the same name, similar coloring, and a mutual need for companionship.

"I wanted to build an adventure that entertains kids while showing them how to appreciate people who come from completely different backgrounds," says Clement. "Danny Fish spent a long time feeling isolated because he looked different. His connection with Danny Rabbit shows young readers how simple it can be to offer acceptance and build a lasting bond."

Alongside the core storyline, the book incorporates educational "Fun Fact" callouts throughout the narrative. Readers learn real-world marine concepts alongside the characters, including how fish sleep without eyelids, what saltwater species eat, and how marine life navigates deep-water environments.

Core Highlights:

Navigating New Perspectives: Focuses on empathy, listening to others in unfamiliar settings, and understanding that things often look different up close than they do from a distance.

Integrated Learning: Pairs storytelling with factual entries on coral reefs, sea turtles, swordfish, and sharks.

Series Expansion: Serves as the flagship entry for Clement's rebranded four-book lineup.

Born in Trinidad, Clement grew up listening to her father's stories before moving to New York City, where she worked as a nanny while writing children's literature full-time. Her work centers on combining imaginative settings with practical lessons on safety, loyalty, and social connection.

The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever is available now in Paperback (ISBN: 979-8-9983356-6-2 ), and eBook (ISBN: 979-8-9983356-7-9 ) via major online book retailers.

Digital review copies, cover assets, and author interview scheduling are available upon request.

About Verna Clement

Verna Clement is a children's author based in New York. Drawing on her Caribbean heritage and years of experience in childcare, she writes storybooks designed to support early reading comprehension and social-emotional development. For media inquiries or book details, visit .