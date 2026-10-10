The Robinson Group Celebrates Milestone Of Serving More Than 4,500 Families

MENAFN - GetNews) Bettendorf, Iowa Real Estate Team Marks Major Client-Service Milestone and Continues Serving Families Throughout the Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, IOWA - October 10, 2026 - The Robinson Group powered by Epique Realty is proud to announce that the team has now served more than 4,500 families through their real estate journeys throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding communities in both Iowa and Illinois.

Based in Bettendorf, Iowa, The Robinson Group has built its business around a simple philosophy: real estate is about people first. From first-time homebuyers and families selling their homes to relocating buyers, investors, and rental-property owners, the team focuses on providing knowledgeable guidance, responsive communication, and a personalized experience throughout the real estate process.

Reaching more than 4,500 families represents a significant milestone for The Robinson Group and reflects the trust clients have placed in the team over the years.

“You don't get to 4,500 families without trust,” said Kyle Robinson of The Robinson Group.“Every closing represents someone choosing our team to guide them through a major life decision, and we don't take that lightly. Our goal has always been about more than buying and selling houses. It's about taking the time to understand our clients, providing honest guidance, being responsive when they need us, and making the process as smooth as possible.”

4,500 FAMILIES, 4,500 DIFFERENT STORIES

Behind the milestone are thousands of individual clients, each with different goals, circumstances, and reasons for turning to The Robinson Group.

For first-time homebuyers, that often means having an experienced professional available to answer questions and provide direction throughout an unfamiliar process. SanJuana Perez shared her experience with Alexis Marquez, saying,“Buying my first home has been so challenging. I didn't even know where to begin, but Alexis took the time to answer all my questions and made the process as smooth as possible.”

The team also helps families relocating to the Quad Cities from outside the area. Chris Y. described working with Jason Curtis as a positive experience, saying,“Jason Curtis was fantastic to work with!” He highlighted Jason's laid-back approach and local knowledge, which helped make the process easier as a first-time, out-of-state homebuyer in the Quad Cities.

For sellers, attention to detail and responsiveness can make a significant difference. Don F. praised Kyle Robinson and the team for their“outstanding response to any questions and concerns” and“excellent attention to detail,” adding that he would recommend the team to anyone looking to buy or sell property.

The Robinson Group's work also extends beyond traditional home purchases and sales. Sarah M. praised Jessica Martinez for going“above and beyond” while representing her rental property, noting that Jessica handled everything seamlessly, from coordinating showings to securing a wonderful tenant. Sarah added that they felt they had found their“lifetime agent.”

For investors, personalized guidance and patience remain important. Jerey O., an out-of-state investor, described Damon VanRycke as an exceptionally patient and respectful professional and said he would highly recommend him for his next purchase.

Together, these experiences reflect the variety of clients and real estate needs represented by the more than 4,500 families The Robinson Group has served.

A MILESTONE BUILT BY THE ENTIRE TEAM

While 4,500 families represents a milestone for the company, The Robinson Group recognizes that the achievement belongs to the entire team.

“This milestone belongs to our entire team,” Robinson said.“We have people who genuinely care about doing the right thing for their clients, and I'm proud of the reputation they've built one relationship at a time.”

The team's growth has been supported by referrals, repeat business, and the experiences clients share with others. Across the Quad Cities, clients continue to recognize The Robinson Group team members for their professionalism, local knowledge, communication, and willingness to go the extra mile.

LOOKING AHEAD

For The Robinson Group, serving more than 4,500 families is more than a number. It represents thousands of individual stories, milestones, new beginnings, investments, and relationships built through real estate.

As the team celebrates the milestone, its focus remains on continuing to provide the level of service that has helped earn the trust of clients throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding communities on both sides of the Mississippi River.

“We're incredibly thankful for the trust our clients have placed in us,” said Robinson.“Every family has a different story, and we're honored to be part of such an important chapter in their lives. We're excited about what's ahead and look forward to helping even more families achieve their real estate goals.”

ABOUT THE ROBINSON GROUP POWERED BY EPIQUE REALTY

The Robinson Group powered by Epique Realty is a Bettendorf, Iowa-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, investors, rental-property owners, and families throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding communities. The team is committed to providing personalized service, local market knowledge, responsive communication, and expert guidance throughout every stage of the real estate process.