Tianli International: Leveraging Hong Kong As A Strategic Hub To Build A New Global Education Footprint

MENAFN - GetNews) Hong Kong,China-October 10, 2026--Since the beginning of this year, Hong Kong's international education market has continued to gain momentum, drawing close attention from both local and international media. On 24 September, Bloomberg published a feature story examining the accelerating expansion of elite international schools into Hong Kong, in which Tianli International Holdings Limited ("Tianli International" or the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 01773) was featured. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Ming Pao interviewed Dr. Zhao Feng, General Manager of International Education at Tianli International Holdings Limited, who shared the latest progress on the preparations for the Group's first international school in Hong Kong.

From sharing its views at an international business forum in Kuala Lumpur to steadily developing its blueprint for a school in Hong Kong, Tianli International's path to internationalisation, "using Hong Kong as a strategic gateway to steadily deepen its presence in global markets", is becoming increasingly clear.

Kuala Lumpur: Sharing Insights on Education Going Global on an International Business Stage

On 11 August, "Think Business, Think Hong Kong", a large-scale overseas promotional event organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event brought together around 1,600 business leaders from Hong Kong and Malaysia, facilitated more than 300 business matching meetings, and saw 10 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed on site, making it one of the most influential trade and business exchange events in the region.

Dr. Zhao Feng, General Manager of International Education at Tianli International Holdings Limited, was invited to speak at the thematic forum "Strategic Resilience: Capitalising on Hong Kong as a Base for Regional Expansion". He shared with business communities from both Hong Kong and Malaysia how Tianli grew from its beginnings as a school operator in Mainland China into a Hong Kong-listed education group.

"Hong Kong is a 'super-connector' linking Mainland China with the rest of the world, and the optimal strategic gateway for quality education brands seeking to expand into overseas markets," said Dr. Zhao. He noted that Hong Kong's free port regime and its locational advantages, including the free flow of capital and talent, are closely aligned with the pace of Tianli's "Education Going Global" strategy.

On 31 August, Ms. Anna Cheung, Vice President of the HKTDC presented Dr. Zhao with a letter of appreciation, recognising that his insights provided valuable reference for participants exploring how to leverage Hong Kong to expand into the Greater Bay Area, Mainland China and international markets. The letter stands as an authoritative endorsement of Tianli's internationalisation efforts.

Hong Kong Media Spotlight: Responding to Market Interest While Upholding Regulatory Compliance

In September, Hong Kong's international education sector continued to attract international media attention. On 24 September, Bloomberg published a feature story on the wave of global education institutions racing to establish a presence in Hong Kong. Citing data from Colliers, the report noted that in the first eight months of 2026, education-related transactions totalled approximately HK$12 billion, accounting for more than one-third of Hong Kong's total commercial real estate transaction volume. Official figures show that private school enrolment in Hong Kong rose by 12% in 2025 compared with 2022, while the supply of school places grew by only 6%. This gap between strong demand and limited supply has become the fundamental driver behind global education brands' expansion into Hong Kong.

Leading Hong Kong media outlet Ming Pao gave prominent coverage to Tianli's plans to establish its first international school in Hong Kong. The proposed site is in Hung Hom, and the school is intended to serve secondary school students.

Responding to market discussion, Ms. Sun Jinlan, Head of the Brand Department at Tianli International, said: "We are greatly encouraged by the global attention that Hong Kong's education market has received. It reaffirms Hong Kong's enduring appeal to families, talent and investors around the world." She explained that the Group is actively exploring ways to extend its many years of school operation expertise to Hong Kong and global markets, while also pursuing diversified collaboration opportunities with established international education institutions.

Ms. Sun also emphasised the Group's firm commitment to regulatory compliance: "Until we have obtained all requisite regulatory approvals and school registration, the Group will not conduct any promotion or student recruitment for the proposed school project. Hong Kong's rigorous and comprehensive education regulatory framework is the very foundation of its internationally renowned education system."

Strategic Rationale: The Timing and Logic Behind the Hong Kong Move

Behind the wave of attention from media at home and abroad, Tianli's expansion into Hong Kong is not an ad hoc decision but a key move in the Group's long-term internationalisation strategy.

As a Hong Kong-listed education group, Tianli operates more than 60 schools in Mainland China, serving over 145,000 students. The Group deeply integrates its well-established school operation and management expertise with its proprietary AI technology, empowering interactive classroom teaching and personalised after-school tutoring. Guided by its overarching "Education Going Global" strategy, the Group's overseas business has begun to take shape. Tianli has entered into partnerships with seven education institutions in Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand and Laos, to provide education services, gradually building a multinational education network across Southeast Asia.

In a previous interview, Dr. Zhao Feng shared his views on industry trends: private education in Mainland China is undergoing a phase of structural transformation and upgrading, and institutions offering diversified academic progression pathways and AI-enabled differentiated teaching capabilities are well positioned to seize new opportunities. As the Group expands its international and education technology businesses, its revenue structure is also expected to continue to improve.

"Hong Kong is where global rules and development visions converge. It boasts world-class infrastructure and the free flow of capital, information and talent, while maintaining deep cultural ties with both Mainland China and Southeast Asia, making it a natural hub for education to go global," said Dr. Luo Shi, Chairman and president of Tianli International Holdings Limited, explaining the rationale behind the move. "This is also an important reason why we chose to list in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has become a core anchor for the Group's next phase of development."

Looking Ahead: Opening a New Chapter of Global Development Through Steady Execution

From sharing insights at an international forum in Kuala Lumpur to envisioning an international education hub on the shores of Victoria Harbour, Tianli International's global story is steadily unfolding. Speaking on the Group's next steps in the Hong Kong market, Dr. Luo Shi, Chairman and president of Tianli International Holdings Limited, struck a prudent yet resolute tone: "We will proceed in a prudent and steady manner, fully respect Hong Kong's local regulatory regime, and advance all preparatory work in an orderly fashion. When conditions are ripe, the Group will disclose project details through official channels, contributing to Hong Kong's development into a world-leading international education hub."

With Hong Kong as its strategic gateway, Southeast Asia as its business hinterland, and artificial intelligence technology as its growth engine, Tianli International's "Education Going Global" journey is opening a new chapter of development.

About Tianli International Holdings Limited

Tianli International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01773) has been dedicated to education for 24 years, delivering outstanding educational outcomes and significant social value as a comprehensive education service provider. Since its establishment in 2002, the Group has always taken“empowering education innovation with technology” as its core driving force, deeply cultivating China's foundational education sector. It successfully went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018, establishing a new benchmark for national education brands.