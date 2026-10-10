GOOLOO Celebrates Ryan Beat's PRO2 Championship Win As A9 Ultra Takes Race-Ready Emergency Power From Glen Helen To Times Square

MENAFN - GetNews) New A9 Ultra 4-in-1 emergency power system connects off-road racing preparation, everyday roadside readiness and a major Times Square brand moment

NEW YORK, NY / LOS ANGELES, CA - October 10, 2026 - GOOLOO, a global brand in portable vehicle emergency power solutions, today announced a major brand milestone for its new A9 Ultra Jump Starter with Air Compressor, following Ryan Beat's PRO2 championship-clinching performance at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California.

The moment marks the next stage of GOOLOO's 2026 motorsports campaign with AMSOIL Championship Off-Road and Ryan Beat Motorsports, where the brand has brought its emergency power products into real race weekend environments built around trucks, trailers, pit crews, long-distance travel and vehicle preparation.

As part of the campaign, the GOOLOO A9 Ultra is also being featured in a Times Square digital billboard placement, bringing the brand's newest all-in-one roadside emergency system from the off-road track to one of the world's most visible advertising destinations.

New A9 Ultra 4-in-1 emergency power system connects off-road racing preparation, everyday roadside readiness and a major Times Square brand moment

“Ryan Beat's championship result at Glen Helen is exactly the kind of high-pressure, preparation-driven environment that reflects what GOOLOO stands for,” said Michael, General Manager at GOOLOO.“With the A9 Ultra, we wanted to go beyond solving a single roadside problem. Drivers may need to restart a battery, restore tire pressure, power a device or work safely after dark - sometimes on the same trip. The A9 Ultra brings those capabilities together in one compact system.”

Built around GOOLOO's TOOLCORE® all-in-one platform, the A9 Ultra combines four essential roadside functions: jump starting, tire inflation, portable fast charging and emergency lighting. The system is designed for everyday vehicles as well as trucks, RVs and off-road travel, expanding GOOLOO's A-series lineup into more demanding driving and adventure scenarios.

The A9 Ultra delivers up to 6000A peak current through GOOLOO's JUMPCORE® starting system, supporting a broad range of 12V vehicles, including gasoline engines and diesel engines up to 12.0L. A dedicated BOOST mode provides additional starting support for deeply discharged batteries.

Alongside jump starting, the A9 Ultra integrates a 160 PSI smart tire inflator with preset modes and automatic shutoff, allowing drivers to set a target tire pressure and let the system stop automatically once the desired pressure is reached. The unit also includes a 27,000mAh / 99.9Wh portable power bank with 100W bidirectional USB-C fast charging for compatible phones, laptops, tablets, cameras and other mobile electronics. A built-in 400-lumen LED emergency light with SOS mode provides added visibility for nighttime roadside stops, repairs and emergency signaling.

Together, the product is built around a simple promise: Jump. Inflate. Charge. Illuminate.

GOOLOO's partnership with Ryan Beat Motorsports has provided a natural stage for the A9 Ultra's launch. Race weekends require more than race vehicles alone. Teams rely on support trucks, trailers, tools, tires, electronics, pit equipment and reliable backup systems to keep operations moving before, during and after competition.

At Glen Helen Raceway, Ryan Beat's championship performance gave GOOLOO a timely opportunity to connect product readiness with real motorsports preparation. The campaign follows GOOLOO's earlier appearance at the Polaris World Championships in Crandon, Wisconsin, where the brand highlighted the GOOLOO A5 as a compact jump starter and tire inflator for everyday race weekend readiness.

The Times Square billboard placement extends the campaign beyond the motorsports community, introducing the A9 Ultra to a broader audience of drivers, travelers, truck owners, RV users and everyday consumers who want to be better prepared on the road.

“The A9 Ultra was built for more than one type of driver,” added Michael.“It is for the daily commuter, the weekend traveler, the RV owner, the truck driver and the off-road enthusiast. Taking this product from Glen Helen to Times Square helps show that roadside readiness is not limited to racing - it matters everywhere.”

The GOOLOO A9 Ultra Jump Starter with Air Compressor is available through GOOLOO's amazon store.

Product Details:

Deal price: $159.99 (was $199.99)

Promo code: PGJENE89

Deal window: October 8–31 (PDT)

Amazon:

A9 Ultra at a Glance



6000A JUMPCORE® jump-starting power

160 PSI smart tire inflation with presets and automatic shutoff

27,000mAh / 99.9Wh portable power

100W bidirectional USB-C fast charging

400-lumen LED emergency light with SOS mode

TOOLCORE® all-in-one functionality SUPERSAFE® protection technology

About GOOLOO

GOOLOO designs portable vehicle emergency power solutions, including jump starters, tire inflators and all-in-one roadside tools built to help drivers stay prepared before the moment of crisis. From everyday drivers to trucks, RVs, off-road vehicles and race weekend travel, GOOLOO products are built to jump-start, inflate, charge and keep drivers moving.