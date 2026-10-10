Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics Expands To Blue Ridge, GA, Bringing Top-Rated Dental Care To The Community

MENAFN - GetNews)"New Blue Ridge location offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and facial aesthetics services with appointments available for new patients."Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics is expanding its reach with a new location in Blue Ridge, bringing quality dental care and personalized treatment options to the North Georgia community.

BLUE RIDGE, GA - October 10, 2026 - Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics is expanding its reach with a new location in Blue Ridge, bringing quality dental care and personalized treatment options to the North Georgia community.

Located at 21 Kimberly Lane, Suite B, Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics Blue Ridg welcomes individuals and families looking for everything from routine cleanings to advanced restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

Leading the Blue Ridge office is Dr. Grayson York, whose experience spans general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, as well as root canal treatment and oral surgery. Dr. York and the team focus on making dental visits comfortable, answering patients' questions, and helping them feel confident about their treatment decisions.

Comprehensive Dental Care, All in One Location

The Blue Ridge practice offers a wide range of services to help patients maintain healthy teeth, restore their smiles, and address their individual dental needs.

Services include:



Preventive Dentistry: Routine cleanings, dental exams, and ongoing oral health care.

Restorative Dentistry: Crowns, bridges, root canals, dental implant restorations, dentures, and oral surgery.

Cosmetic Dentistry: Professional teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and SureSmile clear aligners. Facial Aesthetics & Comfort: TMJ BOTOX treatments for jaw-related muscle discomfort and sedation options for patients with dental anxiety.

By offering these services in one location, Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics Blue Ridg makes it easier for patients to receive personalized care as their dental needs evolve.

A Personalized Approach to Dental Care

Beyond expanding access to dental services, the Blue Ridge team aims to create a positive experience for every patient. From the first consultation to ongoing care, the practice emphasizes clear communication, individualized treatment plans, and a welcoming atmosphere.

The office is currently welcoming new patients from Blue Ridge and surrounding North Georgia communities.

For more information about the practice and available services, visit.

About Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics Blue Ridge

Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics Blue Ridge provides preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental care alongside facial aesthetics services. Led by Dr. Grayson York, the practice is committed to helping North Georgia patients achieve healthier smiles through personalized treatment and compassionate care.

Georgia Family Dental & Facial Aesthetics Blue Ridge

21 Kimberly Lane, Suite B

Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Phone: 706-632-6800