Electric Company Earns Top Ratings For Residential And Commercial Electrical Services In Woodstock, GA

MENAFN - GetNews)"Trusted by homeowners and businesses across North Georgia, Electric Company delivers professional electrical repairs, upgrades, and generator installations with upfront pricing and dependable service."Electric Company, a top-rated electrical contractor based in Woodstock, Georgia, continues to build its reputation for quality workmanship, reliable service, and customer satisfaction throughout the North Atlanta area.

WOODSTOCK, GA - October 10, 2026 - Electric Company, a top-rated electrical contractor based in Woodstock, Georgia, continues to build its reputation for quality workmanship, reliable service, and customer satisfaction throughout the North Atlanta area.

Serving both homeowners and businesses, the company handles everything from everyday electrical repairs to major upgrades and new installations. Whether a homeowner needs a safer electrical panel, a business is planning a lighting upgrade, or a property owner wants backup power during an outage, Electric Company provides practical solutions tailored to each project.

Electrical Services Built Around Customer Needs

Electric Company offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial electrical services, including:



Electrical Repairs & Installations: Troubleshooting electrical issues, repairing wiring, and completing new installations.

Electrical Panel Upgrades: Replacing outdated panels and improving electrical capacity for modern power demands.

Lighting & Outdoor Electrical Work: Installing indoor and outdoor lighting, landscape lighting, and exterior wiring.

EV Charger Installation: Helping homeowners and businesses prepare for electric vehicle charging. Standby Generators: Providing generator sales, installation, maintenance, and repairs to help keep properties powered during outages.

As an authorized dealer and installer of Kohler and Briggs & Stratton generators, the company also helps customers choose backup power solutions suited to their property and electrical needs.

A Commitment to Quality and Transparency

A major part of Electric Company's reputation comes from its straightforward approach to customer service. The company offers free upfront estimates, transparent pricing, and clear communication so customers understand their options before work begins.

Projects are handled with attention to proper permitting, professional installation, and cleanup. The company also backs its work with warranties, giving customers added confidence in their investment.

Proudly Serving Woodstock and North Atlanta

Electric Company serves Woodstock, Alpharetta, Roswell, Canton, Marietta, Kennesaw, Atlanta, and surrounding North Georgia communities.

With demand for electrical upgrades, EV charging, and backup power solutions continuing to evolve, the company remains focused on helping local homeowners and businesses keep their properties safe, functional, and prepared for the future.

Homeowners and businesses interested in electrical repairs, upgrades, or generator services can request a free estimate by visiting .

About Electric Company

Electric Company is a licensed electrical contractor based in Woodstock, Georgia, specializing in residential and commercial electrical repairs, installations, panel upgrades, EV chargers, lighting, and standby generator services, proudly serving Woodstock and communities throughout the North Atlanta area.

Electric Company

213 Lexington Drive

Woodstock, GA 30188

Phone: (770) 998-0060