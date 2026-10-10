Moments Of Comfort: EKOUAER COLLECTION Reimagines Autumn-Winter Home Aesthetics

MENAFN - GetNews)-EKOUAER is set to officially announce its new premium sleepwear and loungewear line, EKOUAER COLLECTION, under the theme "The Hours That Are All Yours." Combining premium fabrics with exclusive prints created in partnership with an international illustrator, the collection brings refined comfort and artistry to autumn-winter dressing. It will be available across all channels on October 15.

Premium Product Line Launches, Targeting the Premium Sleepwear and Loungewear Segment

EKOUAER COLLECTION focuses on premium sleepwear and loungewear, with upgraded materials and design for consumers who value everyday comfort and refined style. The new line expands EKOUAER's product portfolio and marks a further step into the premium apparel segment. Compared with existing product lines, it places greater emphasis on material standards and design investment, creating garments suited to daily life at home. Its launch also lays a foundation for future product development and market expansion.

Premium Fabric Innovation, Elevating Autumn-Winter Home Comfort

Premium materials and fabric craftsmanship are central to EKOUAER COLLECTION. The collection features heavyweight mulberry silk and cashmere blends with a cloud-like softness. Mulberry silk offers a delicate texture and natural luster, while cashmere blends provide a soft, warm feel. These fabrics bring distinct textures and comfort to different pieces, reflecting the collection's concept of“The Hours That Are All Yours.” Through careful material selection and fabric development, the line balances the skin-friendly feel, warmth and textural quality desired for autumn-winter wear. The emphasis on tactile comfort allows consumers to experience the quality of the materials as part of their everyday routines at home.

Partnership with International Illustrator, Infused with Spanish Romantic Art Style

EKOUAER COLLECTION unveils for the first time its collaboration with Lara Costafreda, a Spanish illustrator who has created artwork for Chanel and Hermès. Her signature romantic style informs the collection's exclusive prints, bringing Spanish-inspired artistry to everyday loungewear. The designs combine practical comfort with artistic expression, adding a romantic touch to time spent at home. By incorporating her artwork into wearable pieces, the collaboration extends the collection beyond functional essentials. It offers consumers a way to enjoy expressive design in familiar home settings, with prints that complement the collection's focus on comfort and personal time.

October 15 Launch and Availability

The collection will officially go on sale across all channels on October 15. Consumers can shop through the brand's official Amazon store, website and TikTok Shop.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a premier global brand dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel. Combining thoughtful design with premium materials, EKOUAER aims to bring effortless elegance, relaxation, and confidence to everyday life for consumers around the world.