EKOUAER Debuts Premium Line“EKOUAER COLLECTION” With Mulberry Silk, Cashmere Blends, And Artist Collaboration

MENAFN - GetNews)- Global sleepwear and loungewear manufacturer EKOUAER has announced the upcoming launch of its elevated product tier, EKOUAER COLLECTION, scheduled for worldwide release on October 15, 2026. Operating under the strategic theme "The Hours That Are All Yours," the line expands the brand's product portfolio into the premium apparel segment, incorporating high-grade textile formulations and exclusive original print design.

Market indicators within the home-lifestyle and luxury loungewear sectors highlight an increasing consumer demand for elevated home textiles that balance tactile skin-compatibility, thermal efficiency, and artistic design. As domestic leisure spaces evolve into multi-functional living environments, modern consumers are prioritizing high-density natural fiber matrices that deliver long-term durability and refined aesthetic structure.

"The introduction of EKOUAER COLLECTION represents a deliberate advancement in our material research and garment architecture," stated an EKOUAER brand strategy representative. "By integrating high-grade mulberry silk and cashmere-blended matrices with original artistic printmaking, we offer modern consumers a sophisticated home-apparel solution engineered for maximum cutaneous comfort and quiet elegance."

Material Formulations & Key Capsule Highlights

EKOUAER COLLECTION establishes technical performance benchmarks through specialized textile development and artistic integration:



Heavyweight Mulberry Silk & Cashmere Blend Formulations: Engineered for autumn-winter thermal regulation, the line utilizes high-density, pure mulberry silk for low cutaneous friction and a natural lustrous drape. Complementary styles incorporate high-recovery cashmere-blended yarns that provide a soft, cloud-like hand-feel and superior heat retention without excess physical weight. Exclusive Spanish Romantic Art Prints (Lara Costafreda Collaboration): The collection introduces original surface patterns created in partnership with Spanish illustrator Lara Costafreda, known for past luxury design work with Chanel and Hermès. The collaboration translates expressive botanical and romantic motifs onto wearable silk and knit panels, bridging functional loungewear with fine art aesthetics.

Omnichannel Rollout and Global Availability

The official commercial debut of EKOUAER COLLECTION is scheduled for October 15, 2026. Full size, color, and pattern matrices across all new loungewear and sleepwear styles will launch simultaneously across EKOUAER's official direct-to-consumer (DTC) website, flagship Amazon storefront, and TikTok Shop channels for global fulfillment.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a premier global brand dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel. Combining thoughtful design with premium materials, EKOUAER aims to bring effortless elegance, relaxation, and confidence to everyday life for consumers around the world.