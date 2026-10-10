ROAMORA Launches The ROAMORA Vacuum Kit, A Cordless Compression Bag And Rechargeable Pump System

MENAFN - GetNews)– Travel accessories brand ROAMORA has launched the ROAMORA Vacuum Kit, pairing an airtight reusable compression bag with a cordless vacuum pump to help travelers fit more clothing into their luggage without sitting on an overpacked suitcase or automatically reaching for a checked bag.

The compression bag holds up to four gallons of folded clothing and is constructed with a nylon outer shell bonded to a TPU airtight layer. A full-seal zipper and one-way vacuum valve help maintain compression while also protecting contents against moisture, odor, and dust.

To use the system, travelers fold and load their clothes, close the airtight zipper, and place the included pump over the valve. With one button press, the pump removes the excess air in approximately 25 seconds. The valve closes behind it to keep the bag compressed.

Compact Compression for Travel

The cordless pump weighs 4.5 ounces and measures roughly the size of a travel deodorant, allowing travelers to pack it for use throughout their trip and recompress clothing before returning home. Its 1500 mAh battery recharges through USB-C and includes a five-LED battery indicator and automatic shutoff after two minutes.

Key features:



Four-gallon capacity for folded clothing, including bulky items such as puffy jackets

Nylon and TPU construction with an airtight zipper and one-way valve

Cordless USB-C pump for compression without access to an outlet

Moisture- and odor-resistant seal for separating worn clothing from clean items 8.4-ounce combined weight for the bag and pump

FCC, CE and RoHS certified and TSA approved.

The Vacuum Kit includes a compression bag, rechargeable vacuum pump, and USB-C charging cable. The system can also help travelers organize longer trips within limited luggage space. Customers have reported packing up to 10 days of clothing into a carry-on.

The ROAMORA Vacuum Kit is currently priced at $79 for a single pack, with two-, four-, and six-pack options available. Free shipping is offered on kits containing two bags or more. The product currently carries a 4.9 out of 5-star rating from 1,824 verified buyers.

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About ROAMORA

ROAMORA is a travel accessories brand focused on practical solutions that help travelers pack efficiently and make better use of limited luggage space. Its Vacuum Kit combines reusable airtight storage with portable compression technology for use at home and throughout a trip.