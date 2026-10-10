Genius Water Co. Launches In Raleigh, NC To Help Homeowners With Water Softeners And Water Treatment Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Genius Water Co. has officially launched in Raleigh, NC, offering water softeners, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, and well water treatment to homeowners across the Triangle and Triad regions. The company aims to help local families enjoy cleaner, softer, and better-tasting water throughout their homes.

Raleigh, NC, United States, October 10, 2026 - Genius Water Co. has officially launched in Raleigh, NC, giving local homeowners a dedicated resource for water softening and home water treatment. Led by owner Mitchell Jones, the company provides water softeners Raleigh, NC

Many homes in the region deal with hard water, which can lead to scale buildup on fixtures, spotting on dishes, dry skin, and a shorter lifespan for water heaters and appliances. Genius Water Co. addresses these issues with water softeners that reduce mineral buildup and help protect plumbing throughout the home.

In addition to water softening, homeowners can access carbon filtration to reduce chlorine, odors, and unpleasant tastes, reverse osmosis systems for clean, great-tasting drinking water, and well water treatment for homes that rely on private wells.

Along with Raleigh, Genius Water Co. serves homeowners in Apex, Burlington, Cary, Chapel Hill, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Greensboro, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Pittsboro, Sanford, and Wake Forest.

Owner Mitchell Jones said: "Many Raleigh homeowners deal with hard water or poor-tasting water every day without realizing how much it affects their plumbing, appliances, and comfort at home. We started Genius Water Co. to give families a local, trustworthy option, and it all starts with a free water test so we can recommend the right solution, whether that's a water softener, filtration, reverse osmosis, or well water treatment."

About Genius Water Co.

Genius Water Co. is a locally owned and operated water treatment company based in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in water softeners, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, and well water treatment for residential customers throughout central North Carolina.

At Genius Water Co., the team understands that choosing a water treatment system can feel overwhelming, with so many products and options available. That's why they focus on honest recommendations, clear communication, and solutions built around each home's actual water quality rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

With its launch in Raleigh, the company is ready to help more local families enjoy cleaner, softer water and the peace of mind that comes with it.

Homeowners interested in a Free Water Test or a Free Installation Quote can find more information on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

Every recommendation starts with