From Bakery Shifts To Seven-Figure Revenue: A Young Indian Founder's Four-Year Journey In Australia

MENAFN - GetNews) After arriving in Australia at 18, a young migrant from India worked bakery, convenience-store and security shifts before starting a Melbourne marketing agency whose campaigns have since helped more than 60 property professionals generate over $12.5 million.

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia - October 10, 2026 - At 18, Yatin Jindal left India for Australia without an established professional network. Before starting a business, he took shifts in a bakery dropout, a convenience store and security. In 2022, he started Digital Route in Australia and built the agency around those working hours.

An early break came after a late-night conversation at Thomastown station with someone connected to a solar company. According to the founder, that conversation led to a contract worth about $300 a month. Within six months, the engagement had grown to about $2,500 a month as the work expanded.

The experience shaped how the agency approached later campaigns. Rather than treating an advertisement as the complete job, the team began connecting the advertisement, landing page, lead qualification, follow-up and revenue reporting.

Performance was judged by qualified enquiries, booked appointments, conversions and attributable revenue rather than clicks and impressions alone.

“The first contract was small, but it forced me to understand every part of the process: finding an opportunity, making the offer, delivering the work and giving the client a reason to stay. As the agency grew, I realised advertising alone was not enough. The landing page, lead quality, follow-up and sales process had to work together,” said Yatin Jindal, founder of Digital Route.

Four years after the journey began, the agency says it has worked with more than 50 property professionals and helped generate over $12.5 million in combined client revenue. Campaign results include:

– 15x revenue growth over six months for one property campaign

– More than 50 qualified enquiries a week for another campaign

– A 28% improvement in return on ad spend on the same campaign

Digital Route remains based in Epping, Victoria. Its work has included clients in Australia and international engagements in Dubai and Singapore.

The story between those two points covers how the first opportunity was found, what the early service jobs taught the founder, and how a small contract developed into a measurement-led agency.

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About Digital Route

Founded in Australia in 2022, Digital Route is a performance marketing and web development agency based in Epping, Victoria. The agency connects Google Ads, Meta Ads, conversion-focused websites, lead qualification, CRM automation and reporting into measurable lead-generation systems.

Digital Route works with property professionals, service businesses and growing companies across Australia and has client experience in international markets including Dubai and Singapore. Its work focuses on qualified enquiries, booked appointments, conversions and attributable client revenue.