Reeder Asset Management Relocates Riverdale Office To New Ogden Location

MENAFN - GetNews) The family-owned property management firm has moved its Riverdale operations into a larger office on 4600 South in Ogden, continuing to serve property owners and residents across Northern Utah.

OGDEN, Utah, United States, October 10, 2026 - Reeder Asset Management has relocated its Riverdale office to a new location in Ogden, Utah, at 1186 E. 4600 S., Suite #410, Ogden, UT 84403. The larger space gives the firm's regional team additional room to support the property owners and residents it serves throughout Weber County and the surrounding area.

As a family-owned, full-service firm with more than two decades of industry experience, Reeder Asset Management provides property management in Ogden, Utah for homeowners and residential real estate investors across Northern Utah, including Cache Valley, Weber County, Davis County, and the Wasatch Front.

"Our business has always been built around people - our owners, our residents, and our employees," said Cody Reeder, Owner and Principal Broker. "This move allows us to create an even better environment for our team while giving us the capacity to continue delivering the level of service our clients have come to expect."

The firm's services cover the full lifecycle of a rental property: tenant screening and selection, lease administration, property marketing, online rent collection, maintenance coordination, and detailed owner accounting. Owners and residents have around-the-clock access to web portals for payments, financial statements, maintenance requests, and direct communication with the management team.

Operations continued without interruption throughout the move. Phone numbers, email addresses, and online portals are unchanged, and clients can reach the team exactly as they did before.

"We're a family business, and I think that's what makes the difference," Reeder added. "When someone trusts us with a property, we treat it the way we'd want ours treated. That hasn't changed with the new address."

Reeder Asset Management announced the relocation on its Google Business Profile earlier this month. Driving directions to the new Ogden office are available online, and property owners can learn more about the firm's Ogden property management services on its website.

About Reeder Asset Management

Reeder Asset Management is a family-owned, full-service residential property management firm with more than 20 years of experience serving Northern Utah, including Cache Valley, Weber County, and Davis County. The company oversees every aspect of rental property operations for residential real estate investors, from tenant screening and market-driven listing strategies through rent collection, proactive maintenance, and owner financial reporting. Combining local market knowledge with modern owner and tenant portals, the firm delivers management solutions that preserve property value and support positive experiences for residents.