MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of CX Research Institute (CXRI) - an independent research organization publishing data-driven analyses of professional service providers."Best Orthodontist in Salinas, CA (2026): CX Research Institute ranks Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics first, tied at 80 points with Cater Galante and placed ahead on independent recognition. The report evaluates 10 providers on a 100-point framework.

Salinas, CA - October 9, 2026 - CX Research Institute is pleased to announce the publication of its latest research report, Best Orthodontist in alinas, CA (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis. The report provides a comprehensive, methodology-driven evaluation of orthodontic practices and orthodontic treatment providers in Salinas and the Salinas Valley, offering clarity for individuals and families navigating the increasingly complex landscape of braces, clear aligners, retainers, and early and interceptive orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults.

As clear aligners become available from general dentists as well as specialist orthodontists, the difference in training between providers has become harder for patients to see. Families are also weighing the cost of treatment that typically spans one to three years, looking for bilingual English and Spanish care, and, in many cases, driving in from South County or the Monterey Peninsula for every adjustment visit. CX Research Institute conducted an in-depth analysis of ten providers serving the Salinas market, assessing service specializations, clinical training, patient access, financing transparency, and independent recognition.

The report identifies Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics as the top-ranked provider. Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics and Cater Galante Orthodontics each scored 80 of 100 points, and the report's tiebreak, which orders tied providers by their independent recognition score, placed Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics first. The practice holds the largest review base among the orthodontic practices evaluated, four consecutive Monterey County Weekly Readers' Poll Best Orthodontist awards, and the highest patient access score in the study. The report also evaluates alternative providers suited to different needs, from complex and growth-related cases to multi-office convenience and in-house financing.

Top Orthodontic Providers in Salinas, CA Featured in the Report

Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics – Ranked first by tiebreak at 80 points for the strongest independent recognition in the market, including Monterey County Weekly Readers' Poll Best Orthodontist awards from 2023 to 2026 and the Monterey Bay Dental Society's 2025 Outstanding Dentist of the Year award, along with 625 Google reviews at 5.0, stated bilingual care, and one orthodontist at every appointment

Cater Galante Orthodontics – Tied at 80 points and recognized for the highest credentials and treatment scope scores in the study, with two University of Pennsylvania-trained orthodontists, a stated American Board of Orthodontics diplomate, and the widest published range of early, airway, and surgical orthodontic care

Monterey Bay Orthodontics – Noted for three residency-trained orthodontists across four offices, an extensive bracket and aligner menu, and published in-house, interest-free financing with Delta Dental participation

Monarch Orthodontics – Highlighted as a single-orthodontist practice offering LightForce 3D-printed brackets, Angel Aligner, MARPE expansion, interest-free financing, and a complimentary first visit that includes 3D records

Cassady Orthodontics – Identified for two residency-trained orthodontists and a broad treatment menu, with the caveat that its offices are in Monterey and Carmel rather than Salinas

Additional firms evaluated include Modjeski Orthodontics, NEXT Dentistry, Ross Family Dental, Salinas Dental Health, and Diamond Dental of Salinas, representing diverse service approaches across the Salinas market.

The report includes a detailed comparative scoring rubric, recommendations by patient type, a patient decision checklist, and practical guidance to help families choose a provider suited to their needs, whether that is a young child's first evaluation, a teen in braces, an adult seeking discreet treatment, or a household that relies on financing or Medi-Cal Dental.

Research Methodology & Evaluation Criteria

CX Research Institute evaluated orthodontic providers using a structured 100-point framework designed to reflect real-world client priorities rather than marketing claims alone. Key criteria evaluated included:

Clinical Credentials and Specialist Training (25 points) – Documented orthodontic residency or specialty certificate, American Board of Orthodontics certification where stated, orthodontic society membership, years in practice, and leadership or teaching roles

Treatment Scope and Clinical Transparency (20 points) – Range of braces and aligner options, approach to early and interceptive treatment, capacity for complex care such as expansion and surgical orthodontics, and clarity of first-visit descriptions

Patient Experience and Access (20 points) – Published hours, online and phone booking pathways, stated Spanish-language care, continuity with one treating orthodontist, and location in or service to Salinas

Cost, Insurance, and Financing Transparency (15 points) – Consultation terms, published financing options, clarity of insurance participation, and cost tools such as payment calculators

Reputation and Independent Recognition (20 points) – Google rating and review volume, awards from a named independent third party, and verifiable professional leadership roles

The methodology emphasizes publicly verifiable information from provider websites, professional directories, third-party review platforms, and business information databases, with conservative scoring applied where evidence was limited or contradictory. Self-described superlatives such as "top-rated" or "top 1%" received no credit unless they named an independent source.

Key Findings: Specialist Orthodontists vs. General Dentists Offering Aligners

The research identified a clear divide in the Salinas market between practices led by residency-trained orthodontists and general or family dental offices for which orthodontics means Invisalign or a short-term cosmetic system. Six of the ten providers fall into the first group. Among those specialists, a second divide emerged between multi-office groups that publish the broadest treatment menus and single-orthodontist practices that commit to continuity of care.

Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics emerged as the top-ranked choice for patients who place weight on local standing, continuity, and access. Dr. Matthew Ronconi earned his DDS from the UCLA School of Dentistry and completed a three-year orthodontic residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, where he served as Chief Resident. He currently serves as President of the Monterey Bay Dental Society, and the practice, operating in Salinas since 1987, states that he sees each patient at every appointment, supported by a team of California Registered Dental Assistants with more than ten years of orthodontic experience each.

Cater Galante Orthodontics ranks highly for patients with complex or growth-related cases, leading the study on published credentials and treatment breadth. The report emphasizes that the right provider varies significantly by patient: a seven-year-old with a crossbite, a teen in braces, an adult considering aligners, and a family driving in from King City each benefit from different strengths.

Use Case Recommendations

The report provides detailed recommendations by client profile:

Children and Early Orthodontic Evaluation: Cater Galante Orthodontics and Monterey Bay Orthodontics rank highly for the most detailed published early treatment, expansion, and airway options, with Monarch Orthodontics noted for Phase 1 treatment and MARPE expansion

Teens in Braces or Invisalign: Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics ranks highly for early-morning appointments and treatment planned around the school year, sports seasons, and senior photos, while Cater Galante Orthodontics offers Invisalign Teen

Adults Seeking Discreet Treatment: Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics is noted for ceramic braces, the most popular option among its adult patients, and Invisalign through a certified provider, with Monterey Bay Orthodontics offering ceramic and champagne brackets and uLab aligners

South County and Monterey Peninsula Commuters: Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics ranks highly for appointment planning designed to minimize trips for families from Soledad, Greenfield, and King City, while Monterey Bay Orthodontics and Cassady Orthodontics suit patients based on the Peninsula

Spanish-Speaking Families: Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics is the only provider in the study that states bilingual consultation and treatment explanation from the first visit through every adjustment appointment

Cost-Conscious Families: Monterey Bay Orthodontics, Cater Galante Orthodontics, and Monarch Orthodontics publish in-house, interest-free financing, and Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics offers CareCredit and a financial coordinator for insurance and payment questions

Market Observations

Several critical patterns emerged across the Salinas orthodontic landscape:

Specialist vs. Generalist Divide: Four of the ten providers are general dental offices offering aligners rather than orthodontist-led practices, a distinction that search results and marketing rarely make clear to patients.

Breadth vs. Continuity: Multi-office specialist groups publish the widest treatment menus and imaging technology, while single-orthodontist practices are the only ones that state continuity with the same doctor at every visit.

Financing Without Pricing: No provider posts orthodontic treatment fees, three publish in-house interest-free financing, and none states Medi-Cal Dental participation on its website.

Language Access Gap: In a majority-Hispanic city, only one provider states bilingual English and Spanish care throughout treatment.

Unattributed Recognition: Only two providers cite an award from a named, independent organization, while other "best orthodontist" badges in the market name no awarding body or year.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organization dedicated to providing objective, data-driven analysis of professional service providers across multiple industries. The Institute's mission is to help businesses and individuals make informed decisions through comprehensive research reports, comparative analyses, and rigorous evaluation methodologies. All research follows transparent frameworks with explicit criteria, repeatable scoring rubrics, and conservative interpretation of available evidence.

For more information about the Best Orthodontist in Salinas, CA research report, including detailed provider profiles, patient decision checklists, and frequently asked questions, visit:

References

Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics. (n.d.). About us. Retrieved from

Matthew Ronconi Orthodontics. (n.d.). Orthodontic services in Salinas, CA. Retrieved from

Cater Galante Orthodontics. (n.d.). Orthodontist in Salinas, CA. Retrieved from

Monterey Bay Orthodontics. (n.d.). Orthodontist in Salinas, CA. Retrieved from

Monarch Orthodontics. (n.d.). About us. Retrieved from

Cassady Orthodontics. (n.d.). Our locations. Retrieved from

Dental Board of California. (n.d.). Consumers. Retrieved from

California Department of Health Care Services. (n.d.). Medi-Cal Dental. Retrieved from

American Association of Orthodontists. (n.d.). Retrieved from

American Board of Orthodontics. (n.d.). Retrieved from