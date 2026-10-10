Eight Years Of“Travel+”: JETOUR Evolves From Box-Style SUV Champion To A Leading Global Travel Lifestyle Brand

MENAFN - GetNews) Wuhu, China - October 10, 2026 - Long before“Auto + Travel” became an industry buzzword, JETOUR had already incorporated travel scenarios into its product definition, technology R&D, and user operations, putting it at the forefront of the industry. Since its inception in 2018, JETOUR has consistently pursued“Travel+” as its brand strategy, empowering more users to realize their dreams of exploring the great outdoors. Today, the brand has grown from the pioneer of the box-style SUV categoryin Chinainto a leading global travel lifestylebrand. The upcoming 2026 JETOUR GlobalTechnology Experience Day is a concentrated showcase of this strategic achievement. The 2026 JETOUR GlobalTechnology Experience Day, themed "Future Travel Starts Now," will take place from October 20 to 23. Guests from around the world will embark on a journey spanning cities, mountains, and wetlands, experiencing firsthand how JETOUR brings its“Travel+” vision to life.

Defining Products Through Travel Scenarios: Eight Years of Global Acceleration

In the face of growing homogenization in the SUV market, JETOUR has built a distinct identity centered on“Travel+”, making its mark with its signature box-style silhouette. The design seamlessly integrates off-road capabilities, practical space, and long-distance comfort, creating a vehicle equally suited to urban commutes and journeys to distant horizons.

This deep understanding of travel needs has propelled JETOUR's growth. As of September 2026, JETOUR's cumulative global sales have reached 2.56 million units. With products available in over 100 countries and regions, JETOUR ranks No.1 in box-style SUV sales in 13 countries. JETOUR has established a clear product structure with its T-Series and G-Series, while continuously expanding its global product portfolio to meet diverse market needs. Guided by its“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere” globalization strategy, JETOUR continues to strengthen its presence in key regions and accelerate its expansion into high-standard markets such as Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Travel as Exploration, Philanthropy, and Culture: Building a Differentiated Brand Moat

Products are the foundation of the brand, while JETOUR's travel ecosystem and cultural values form the deeper pillars of its identity. JETOUR has systematically built a brand identity that combines exploration, philanthropy, and culture centered around“Travel+”.

Travel as Exploration: Powered by core technologies including XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD, GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture, and C-DM Super Hybrid, JETOUR empowers users to“Reach Farther.”

Travel as Philanthropy: From discovering beauty to protecting it, JETOUR is constantly expanding the meaning of“Travel+.” In Africa, JETOUR has partnered with Discovery and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) to create the“Return of the Cheetah” IP, jointly protecting the endangered cheetah; in Malaysia, it has established philanthropic partnerships with TCS and PULIHARA; in Pakistan, it launched the Markhor Conservation Program, focusing on the protection of rare local wildlife and natural habitats, and other conservation efforts. JETOUR remains committed to ecological conservation and continues to explore new possibilities in“Travel + Philanthropy.”

Travel as Culture: Through events such as the“Travel+” Carnival, Global Fan Festival, Football Club, International Marathon, and FIBA (International Basketball Federation), JETOUR integrates product experiences with regional culture, sporting events, natural and cultural landscapes, and more, fostering emotional connections.

Democratizing Technology to Bring Off-Road Culture to the World

Making the off-road experience, once a pleasure reserved for the few, accessible to ordinary families is the original vision behind JETOUR's“Travel+.” Leveraging the Group's extensive technical expertise, JETOUR has democratized professional-grade 4WD, hybrid, and intelligent control technologies across a broader product lineup, enabling users to enjoy the best of both urban and off-road travel, and propelling off-road culture into the mainstream and onto the global stage.

Eight years on, JETOUR has long transcended the definition of a mere vehicle, distilling“Travel+” into a lifestyle that users can experience, participate in, and sustain. The upcoming Global Technology Experience Day will transform this aspiration into a firsthand experience, bringing together the visionary outlook of Global Innovation Day, thrilling rides through Moganshan's bamboo forests, and crested ibis conservation efforts at Xiazhu Lake. The vision of future travel is about to unfold.

From a vehicle to a lifestyle, JETOUR stands at a new starting point after eight years. JETOUR is ready to accelerate the expansion of its global product lineup and ecosystem, bringing more distinctive travel experiences to the world and embarking on a beautiful journey with global users.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the“Travel+” strategy and has entered 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America,ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.