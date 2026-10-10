MISUMI India Fully Deploys Generative AI For Customer Aiming To Significantly Reduce Response Times

Tokyo, Japan - October 10, 2026 - MISUMI INDIA Pvt. Ltd. ("MISUMI India"), a subsidiary of MISUMI Group Inc., fully deployed a generative AI-powered chatbot for customer inquiries on the MISUMI e-Commerce site in September 2026*1. The chatbot offers two core functions: technical support for confirming product specifications and assisting with product selection from a lineup of more than 40 million products, and customer service for determining whether individual orders are eligible for cancellation, modification, or return. Available 24/7, the chatbot reduced average response times by 97-98% compared with traditional operator-assisted support when introduced in Japan, providing customers with fast and seamless access to the information they need.

MISUMI Group is advancing procurement DX (digital transformation) by leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies and data, including generative AI, while expanding its services and accumulating information globally. In the Indian market, the AI chatbot is positioned as a service that reduces the time customers spend waiting and enhances their operational productivity.

. Technical support: Average response time reduced to 40 seconds, a 98% reduction*2

. Customer service: Average response time reduced to 10 seconds, a 97% reduction*3

*1 A chatbot is a feature that automatically responds to questions submitted through chat. The service is available free of charge on the MISUMI e-Commerce site in India.

*2 & 3 Results from implementation in the Japanese market.

*3 The comparison is based on the average time from when a customer calls MISUMI until the call ends after the cancellation or other requested action has been completed.

Background

MISUMI Group components are incorporated into automated machinery and equipment. If even one component is not delivered on time, the customer's production process can be significantly affected. Component selection and purchasing also require specialized knowledge, making product inquiries an essential part of the procurement process. In India alone, MISUMI receives approximately 30,000 technical support inquiries each year. For customers, the inquiry process was cumbersome and often involved considerable waiting time, contributing to reduced productivity across the value chain.

One factor behind these waiting times was the limited service hours and staffing capacity of MISUMI's operators, which reduced customers' operational productivity.

To provide fast, accurate, and round-the-clock inquiry support, MISUMI introduced an AI chatbot. By leveraging MISUMI's extensive and accurate product database, the chatbot enhances the technical quality of its responses. It can also access individual order information, enabling it to provide post-order customer service.

The MISUMI AI Chat combines manufacturing-specific data with generative AI technology

AI Chatbot Service Overview

Inquiries About Product Specifications and Selection (Technical Support)

MISUMI Group offers more than 40 million products, including third-party brands. Given the breadth of this product lineup, existing FAQs alone cannot address every question concerning product specifications and selection. Previously, customers submitted inquiries by phone, email, or inquiry form and waited for an operator to respond.

With the AI chatbot, an information-retrieval AI searches MISUMI's internal databases for relevant information, including past inquiries, product information, specifications, and catalogs. Generative AI then uses the retrieved information to generate a response, significantly reducing response times.

. Improvement: Average response time reduced to 40 seconds, a 98% reduction*2

Inquiries About Cancellations, Modifications, and Returns (Customer Support)

The handling of post-order cancellations, modifications, and returns varies depending on the product and order status, making standardized responses difficult. For telephone inquiries, operators must check the status of each order before responding. Customers may also have difficulty getting through at certain times, resulting in longer response times.

The AI chatbot determines in real time whether an order is eligible for cancellation, modification, or another requested action and provides instructions on how to proceed, significantly reducing response times. MISUMI plans to expand the scope of support to include delivery dates, shipping, and tracking status. The service will also be enhanced to allow customers to complete certain processes directly within the chat interface.

. Improvement: Average response time reduced to 10 seconds, a 97% reduction*3

How to Use the AI Chatbot

Open the AI icon in the top navigation bar of the MISUMI e-Commerce site.

. Registration is required to use the MISUMI e-Commerce site.

. The AI chatbot is also available through the web inquiry form.

e-Commerce site:

About MISUMI India

MISUMI India is the Indian subsidiary of MISUMI Group, supplying standard mechanical components for factory automation (FA), die and mold components, tools, consumables, and other products. Established in March 2009, the company serves manufacturing sites across a wide range of industries, including automotive, machinery, and electronics. With its strengths in short lead times and reliable procurement services through its e-Commerce site, MISUMI India supports the Monozukuri industry in India.

About MISUMI

MISUMI manufactures and sells more than 40 million products globally through its e-Commerce platform, ranging from mechanical components required at Monozukuri sites to tools and consumables. The Company also develops digital manufacturing services that leverage IT and AI to enhance Customer's Time Value.

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