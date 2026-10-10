“Rosalind Franklin's DNA Discovery” Earns Literary Titan Book Award For Science-Fueled Time-Travel Adventure

United States – October 10, 2026 – Dr. K's Portal Through Time Book 5: Rosalind Franklin's DNA Discovery by Dr. Katherine E.A. Korkidis has received the Literary Titan Book Award. Blending time-travel adventure with scientific history, the middle-grade book invites young readers to explore the evidence behind DNA's double-helix structure while discovering the patience, integrity, and persistence that drive scientific progress.

The fifth installment in Korkidis's educational series follows siblings Jennifer and Daniel to London in the early 1950s, where they encounter Rosalind Franklin at King's College. Through Franklin's meticulous laboratory work, the children learn how X-ray diffraction patterns provide clues to molecular structure and witness the research behind the historic image known as Photo 51.

The story extends beyond Franklin's association with DNA to introduce her research on viruses and offer a fuller portrait of her scientific career. Her careful experimental methods and commitment to evidence anchor an adventure that encourages readers to observe closely, question assumptions, and understand how discoveries develop over time.

Designed for upper-elementary and middle-grade readers, the book also introduces age-appropriate discussions of collaboration, research ethics, gender bias, and fair recognition. A central educational goal is helping children distinguish what scientists could reasonably conclude from evidence available in the early 1950s from what is understood about DNA today.

Literary Titan's five-star review praised the book's combination of accessible science and meaningful character education, describing it as“an accessible bridge between scientific concepts and character education.” The review highlighted Franklin's precision and resilience, the book's concrete explanations of molecular biology, and its value for classroom lessons and exploration at home.

“I hope the books encourage young readers not only to learn science, but also to imagine themselves asking the next important question,” said Korkidis.

A companion Science Primer, lesson plans, activities, and additional resources help parents, teachers, homeschool families, libraries, and science programs extend learning beyond the story. Together, these materials support the series' broader mission: presenting science as an evolving human pursuit shaped by curiosity, experimentation, setbacks, and perseverance.

The Literary Titan Book Award adds to the series' growing recognition. Book 1, Galileo's Points of Light in the Night Sky, received a Spring 2025 BookFest Silver Medal, while Book 3, Alexander Fleming's Penicillin Promise, earned a 2026 Global Book Awards Bronze Medal in Children's Science and Nature.

Bring scientific history to life for a young reader. Get Dr. K's Portal Through Time Book 5: Rosalind Franklin's DNA Discovery on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and discover an adventure that encourages children to look closer, think critically, and pursue their own questions about the natural world.

About the Author

Dr. Katherine E.A. Korkidis is a scientist, educator, and award-winning author whose academic background includes physics, chemistry, mathematics, and doctoral research. She conducted original scientific research in industry, developed technologies, and taught at several universities. Her international experiences across North America, Europe, Russia, and the Asia helped shape her approach to teaching and storytelling.

Korkidis began her literary career with the novel Josette and has authored nine award-winning books across multiple genres. Her short-story collection, The KEAK Anthology, earned 14 Gold Book Awards between late 2023 and the end of 2024. In 2024, she launched Dr. K's Portal Through Time, combining history, science, and adventure for readers ages 8–12. Through her writing, she seeks to inspire imagination, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning.