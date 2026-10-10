ASTPP Advances Telecom Automation With Integrated Auto Dialer And Billing Platform

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2026 12:57 am - ASTPP Integrates Auto Dialer Software with VoIP Billing to Streamline Outbound Calling Campaigns

ASTPP, an open-source VoIP billing and telecom platform, is advancing telecom automation with its integrated Auto Dialer and billing platform, designed to help telecom operators, ITSPs, call centers, BPOs, and businesses manage high-volume outbound calling campaigns more efficiently.

By combining automated outbound dialing with VoIP billing, call routing, campaign management, and lead tracking capabilities, ASTPP provides businesses with a centralized platform for managing outbound communication workflows. The integrated approach helps reduce the need for separate systems while providing greater visibility into calling activity and campaign costs.

As businesses and telecom operators continue to increase their reliance on automated outbound communication, managing large calling campaigns efficiently has become increasingly important. ASTPP's Auto Dialer is designed to support automated campaign execution while providing controls for leads, call attempts, retries, call rates, and campaign performance.

Integrated Auto Dialing and VoIP Billing

The ASTPP Auto Dialer combines outbound calling automation with the platform's broader VoIP billing and telecom management capabilities. This allows businesses to manage calling campaigns and related billing activities within a unified telecom environment.

The platform supports organizations looking to automate repetitive outbound calling activities while maintaining control over campaign operations and communication costs.

Key capabilities include:

Automated VoIP Dialing for managing high-volume outbound calling campaigns

Lead Management for importing, organizing, and tracking campaign leads

Answering Machine Detection to identify answered calls and improve agent utilization

Campaign Management for configuring and monitoring outbound calling activities

Call Retry Controls for managing retry attempts and intervals for unanswered calls

Campaign Cost Tracking for monitoring calling costs associated with individual campaigns and leads

Flexible Call Routing for directing answered calls to SIP devices, IVR systems, queues, and ring groups

Caller ID Management for supporting different caller ID strategies across outbound campaigns

These capabilities enable telecom operators, contact centers, BPOs, and businesses to build structured outbound calling workflows while maintaining greater visibility into campaign activity and costs.

Improving Outbound Campaign Efficiency

High-volume outbound campaigns often require businesses to manage large lead lists, repeated call attempts, agent availability, routing rules, and communication costs. Manual dialing and disconnected systems can make these processes more difficult to manage and monitor.

ASTPP's integrated Auto Dialer helps automate the dialing process and provides campaign-level controls that allow businesses to configure calling behavior according to their operational requirements.

With features such as answering machine detection, retry management, concurrent call controls, calls-per-minute settings, and flexible routing, businesses can create outbound campaigns designed around their specific calling requirements.

The platform also enables organizations to track lead status, call attempts, retry counts, and campaign costs, providing useful visibility for teams responsible for managing outbound communication operations.

Supporting Telecom Operators and Communication Businesses

ASTPP's Auto Dialer is designed to support a range of organizations involved in business communication and telecom operations, including VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, call centers, BPOs, resellers, and enterprises.

For telecom operators and communication providers, integrating automated dialing with billing and telecom management capabilities can help simplify operational workflows and reduce dependence on multiple disconnected platforms.

ASTPP also supports multi-tenant telecom environments, allowing providers and resellers to manage communication capabilities for multiple customers while maintaining centralized platform administration.

The combination of VoIP billing, automated dialing, call routing, campaign management, and telecom infrastructure positions ASTPP as a flexible platform for organizations looking to develop and manage scalable outbound communication environments.

Automating the Future of Outbound Communication

As businesses continue to adopt automation for customer engagement, lead generation, notifications, collections, surveys, and other outbound communication activities, intelligent dialing and centralized campaign management are becoming increasingly important.

ASTPP's integrated Auto Dialer provides businesses with tools to automate outbound calling while connecting campaign activities with broader VoIP billing and telecom management capabilities.

The platform is designed to help organizations improve operational control, manage calling costs, automate repetitive dialing tasks, and create scalable outbound communication workflows.

Know more about ASTPP Auto Dialer:

About ASTPP

ASTPP is an open-source VoIP billing and smart telephony platform built on FreeSWITCH. It provides telecom operators, ITSPs, VoIP providers, resellers, and businesses with tools for managing billing, routing, calling, and communication infrastructure.

Its capabilities include VoIP billing, Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch functionality, multi-tenant IP PBX, SIP trunking, DID management, call routing, CDR management, calling cards, and automated outbound dialing. ASTPP is available in community and enterprise editions to support different telecom deployment and business requirements.