Eva Bharat Brings Exciting Outdoor Advertising Offers For Jaipur Brands This Navratri!

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2026 2:30 am - Eva Bharat has opened an 11-day Navratri DOOH campaign in Jaipur with three screen packages, 200 daily ad plays per chosen screen and bookings across all the high footfall locations around the city.

Eva Bharat, a digital outdoor advertising platform, has opened bookings for an 11-day Navratri Digital Out-of-Home campaign across Jaipur. The campaign will run from 11th October to 21st October, 2026, and aims to offer brands repeated visibility on chosen digital screens across the city during the festive season.

Three Navratri Advertising Packages

The campaign will offer three advertising packages, based on the number of screens of coverage and total campaign plays.

Starter package which offers any three available screens with 6,600 total ad plays for 1,11,000 + GST.

Growth package which offers any five available screens with 11,000 total ad plays for 1,71,000 + GST.

Scale package which offers 10 screens with 22,000 total ad plays for 3,31,000 + GST.

Note: Every screen offers 200 advertising plays per day spread over the full 11 days of the campaign. The package structure allows brands to decide between more focused visibility or a city-wide reach at the same daily play frequency per selected screen.

Digital screens on high footfall locations

The participating inventory of digital screens includes Moti Dongri Crossing, Patrika Gate near Clarks Hotel, SMS Stadium, Maharaja College, MI Road, New Gate Circle, Saraogi Mansion, Trimurti Circle, Birla Mandir, Rajasthan University and Rajasthan College.

This tiered package structure offers brands the flexibility to plan the screen location better. A localised business may select 3 screens that are closer to its target audience footprint while a larger brand will select 5 or 10 screens for a wider city reach.

This structure would be suitable for fashion, jewellery, food and beverage, hospitality, retail, automobile, real estate and consumer-service brands running festive campaigns.

DOOH as Complementary to Festive Media Plan

The campaign is designed for brands that want to complement their existing festive marketing activity with physical visibility. Brands may be running social media ads, search campaigns, influencer collaborations, retail activation or seasonal offers.

Digital outdoors could etch another point of contact as audiences move through Jaipur during the campaign period. And Eva Bharat is one such platform that has made the otherwise tedious process of DOOH planning and booking considerably easier. One is able to look at available screen inventory, pricing, locations, upload the campaign creatives and manage campaigns online.

The campaign takes into account that digital outdoor media is becoming a part of an even bigger picture of omnichannel marketing. In today's world, consumers move fluidly between online and offline, and brand awareness can be reinforced when a campaign is exposed in more than one type of media. Experiences can be built up as well by encountering a promotion online, and then seeing the advertiser on a digital screen whilst in transit, shopping, or meeting others. The outdoor exposure is a reinforcing touchpoint alongside the brand's seasonal campaigns across social, media, local promotion and more.

The three-screen Starter package offers a chance for smaller businesses to enter a multi-screen DOOH campaign at a more manageable footprint. Five-inch coverage comes with Growth, while advertisers looking for full 10 screens are offered a Scale package.

The offer is a one-off festive campaign, not a long-term adjustment to how Eva Bharat charges for regular inventory. This ensures a fixed media window for advertisers, set delivery structure and defined package options.

Brands that are planning their Navratri media campaigns can book their Navratri Screens Now!

Just download the Eva Bharat app, choose the desired package, check available Jaipur screen locations and secure your campaign before the festive inventory fills up.

All package rates are exclusive of applicable GST. Screen selection and availability are based on campaign terms and conditions.

About Eva Bharat

Eva Bharat is a digital outdoor advertising platform that lets brands discover their DOOH inventory, see price points, choose screen location, upload creatives and manage outdoor campaigns digitally. It's built with a mission to make outdoor advertising more accessible, transparent and straightforward for businesses looking to purchase location-based brand visibility.