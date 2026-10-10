Beswick Stone Launches Porcelain Tile Offers - Save Up To 55%

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2026 4:11 am - Discover Beswick Stone's Porcelain Tiles Special Offers and save up to 55% on selected stylish designs. Explore porcelain tiles in a range of colours and finishes to refresh your floors and walls for less.

Discover Beswick Stone's Porcelain Tiles Special Offers and save up to 55% on selected stylish designs. Explore porcelain tiles in a range of colours and finishes to refresh your floors and walls for less.

Homeowners planning to renovate their floors and walls can now take advantage of significant savings as Beswick Stone announces its latest Porcelain Tiles Special Offers, with discounts of up to 55% on selected designs.

With porcelain tiles continuing to be a popular choice for contemporary interiors, the special offers give customers an opportunity to explore a range of styles while keeping renovation costs under control. From understated neutrals to distinctive stone-inspired finishes, the collection features options suited to a variety of interior schemes.

Porcelain tiles are widely valued for their combination of style and practicality, making them suitable for areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, hallways and living spaces. The current Beswick Stone offer provides an opportunity for customers to consider different tile designs at reduced prices when planning a new project or updating an existing space.

John Forde, owner of Beswick Stone, said,“We know that customers want to create beautiful spaces without allowing material costs to take their renovation budget too far. Our porcelain tile sale allows homeowners the opportunity to explore a selection of stylish porcelain tiles while benefiting from savings of up to 55% on selected products.”

The sale includes a selection of porcelain tile designs, allowing customers to compare different colours, textures and finishes before choosing an option that complements their space. Whether the goal is to create a clean, modern look or introduce a natural stone-inspired aesthetic, the collection offers several possibilities for residential interiors.

As renovating can involve considerable planning and expense, taking advantage of special offers can help homeowners make their budgets go further without overlooking the visual impact of their chosen materials.

Customers can explore Beswick Stone's Porcelain Tiles Special Offers online to view the available collection of sale products and discover selected porcelain tiles currently available at reduced prices. With savings of up to 55%, the offer provides an opportunity for customers to invest in a new look for their homes while making their renovation budget go further.

About Beswick Stone

Beswick Stone is a UK specialist supplier of premium natural stone tiles, limestone flagstones, porcelain tiles, and engineered oak flooring. Based in Cirencester in the Cotswolds, the company sources materials directly from carefully selected and monitored quarries & workshops to ensure exceptional quality and value. In its purpose-built showroom, it hosts a vast array of stone, porcelain, and oak flooring displays so that homeowners, architects, and designers can view hundreds of finishes under one roof. With expertise and a passion for craftsmanship, Beswick Stone guides customers towards flooring that offers timeless style alongside durability and practical living for both traditional and contemporary interiors.