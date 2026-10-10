President El-Sisi Meets King Of Malaysia His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim At The Malaysian National Palace

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Today in Kuala Lumpur, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with King of Malaysia His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, at the Malaysian National Palace, Istana Negara.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received President El-Sisi upon his arrival at the palace. An official reception ceremony was held, which included the playing of the national anthems of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Malaysia, the inspection of the guard of honor, and a 21-gun salute fired by the artillery. The President then signed the palace's guestbook before greeting the members of the Malaysian official delegation, as well as a group of Arab and African ambassadors who had been invited to attend the official reception. Commemorative photographs were also taken.

President El-Sisi expressed his pride in making a state visit to Malaysia, affirming his appreciation for the generous hospitality and warm reception. The President also praised the longstanding historical ties between Egypt and Malaysia.

For his part, the King of Malaysia welcomed President El-Sisi on his first visit to the country, emphasizing that the visit represents a strong boost to the enduring relations between the two countries. His Majesty also highlighted Malaysia's keenness to advance bilateral cooperation with Egypt across various fields of mutual interest.

President El-Sisi underscored the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two countries in numerous areas of mutual interest and establishing a practical framework to foster cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors. The President also stressed the importance of intensifying political consultations between the two countries and coordinating their positions in multilateral forums on regional and international issues, as well as matters of concern to Islamic countries.

The President further praised the cultural and scientific cooperation between Egypt and Malaysia, particularly in light of the important role played by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Malaysia. President El-Sisi extended an invitation to the King of Malaysia to visit Egypt, which His Majesty expressed his appreciation for.

President El-Sisi outlined Egypt's perspective regarding current regional and international developments, highlighting Egypt's unwavering efforts aimed at de-escalating the current regional tensions.

The King of Malaysia commended the pivotal role played by Egypt, and by President El-Sisi personally, in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. He also expressed agreement with the President's remarks regarding the importance of political coordination between the two countries on regional and international issues.

In the same context,President El-Sisi praised Malaysia's major role through its historic support for the Palestinian cause, affirming that it remains the core issue in the Middle East. The President stressed the necessity of a just and comprehensive settlement for the Palestinian cause, that guarantees the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy and on the basis of the two-state solution.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, awarded President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the Order of Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara (Order of the Crown of the Realm), Malaysia's highest order. This Order is the highest Malaysian federal honor awarded to foreign heads of state, royalty, and most distinguished figures. This prestigious honor underscores the exceptional and longstanding ties between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Malaysia and reflects the high esteem in which the King of Malaysia holds President El-Sisi.

The King of Malaysia hosted a luncheon in honor of President El-Sisi and the delegation accompanying him.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.