41Caijing To Bring Local Team To EICMA 2026, Providing PR Support For Chinese Two-Wheel Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milan, Italy, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 41caijing will attend EICMA 2026 with its local team in Milan, providing public relations and promotional support for Chinese two-wheel brands participating in the exhibition. Its services will cover pre-show communications, on-site media and creator engagement, and post-show publicity.









EICMA will take place at Fiera Milano Rho from November 3 to 8, 2026, with November 3 and 4 reserved for the press and industry professionals, followed by public opening days from November 5 to 8. The exhibition provides a focused setting for brands to introduce products and engage with the international two-wheel industry.

41caijing's participation will support Chinese motorcycle, electric two-wheel and related equipment brands seeking to communicate their product stories to Italian and wider European audiences. By combining local execution with international outreach, the team will help brands prepare relevant materials, coordinate conversations and maintain communications throughout the exhibition.

Planned services include:

Press release development and distribution: Preparing localized announcements and press materials for product launches, exhibition previews and post-show updates.

Media outreach and interview coordination: Identifying relevant journalists and publications, pitching product stories, and coordinating booth visits and spokesperson interviews.

KOL and creator collaborations: Connecting brands with motorcycle, mobility and technology creators for product introductions, exhibition coverage and potential review opportunities.

On-site communications support: Coordinating media and creator schedules, supporting press activities, and managing follow-up requests for product information, images and interviews.

The communications program will extend beyond the exhibition itself. Before the show, the team will help brands establish clear news angles and arrange outreach. During EICMA, it will support scheduled meetings and content opportunities. Afterward, it will follow up with journalists and creators and compile published coverage for campaign reporting.

About 41caijing

41Caijing is an AI-powered PR and marketing agent dedicated to helping brands build global visibility and accelerate growth. Backed by local execution teams across key markets, we deliver integrated communications solutions spanning PR, content marketing, offline events, media outreach and interview coordination, as well as media monitoring and reputation intelligence. By bridging language, cultural, and information gaps, 41Caijing helps brands strengthen their presence and influence in global markets-and establish a meaningful voice in the AI era.

Invitation to Media and Creators

41caijing welcomes journalists, editors, industry publications, KOLs and independent creators interested in Chinese two-wheel brands at EICMA 2026. Those seeking product information, interview opportunities, booth visits or potential content collaborations are invited to connect with the team ahead of the exhibition.

Chinese brands seeking communications support are also welcome to discuss their plans.

Media, creator and brand inquiries:

Noya Lee, noya@41caijing.com

CONTACT: Noya Lee, noya@41caijing.com