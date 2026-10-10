Rahul Gandhi Likely To Postpone Goa Visit Amid Opposition Protest Mobilisation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to postpone his proposed visit to Goa as the Opposition gears up for a series of coordinated demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, according to sources.

The possible rescheduling is being viewed as a strategic move aimed at ensuring his presence in the national capital in anticipation of a crucial phase of political mobilisation next week.

Sources indicate that senior leaders are closely monitoring developments on future protests with the possible participation of several leaders of opposition parties who were not present lately.

With demonstrations expected to intensify in the coming days, the Congress is believed to be prioritising national-level political engagement over regional programmes.

The Opposition has been attempting to present a united front on issues concerning alleged flaws in the electoral process and democratic accountability, making the protests politically significant.

Rahul Gandhi's Goa visit was expected to include interactions with party workers, public outreach programmes and organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the Congress unit in the state.

Leaders familiar with the planning process said a revised schedule could be announced once the current round of protests concludes.

Party insiders believe Rahul Gandhi's participation in the demonstrations could help reinforce Opposition unity at a time when coordination among anti-government parties is gaining momentum.

The Congress leaders have repeatedly emphasised the importance of collective action and have said that broad-based participation is necessary to amplify concerns being raised by the Opposition.

The Goa programme may be deferred to allow the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to engage fully with the evolving political developments where the issue is being seen as a chance to establish his unconditional leadership.

Meanwhile, reports from Goa suggest a mixed reaction where on the one hand the State Congress leadership cite the ongoing protests by INDIA bloc parties over alleged "vote chori" as politically important at this juncture, while others see his visit as a major event in the Congress' yatra in the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.