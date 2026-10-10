No Official US Offer To Sell F-35 Fighters To India, Says IAF Chief AP Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh on Saturday clarified that the United States had made no official offer to sell its fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter aircraft to India, dismissing speculation that Washington had offered the advanced combat jets to New Delhi and that India had rejected the proposal.

Singh made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur.

Sitting alongside the commander of the US Air Force's Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), he responded to a question about the reported F-35 offer with a humorous observation.“These people don't even let us go near the aircraft, and you are talking about selling it to us,” Singh said.

His comments sought to clear the air amid speculation over India's reported decision not to proceed with the acquisition of the American stealth fighter. The IAF chief's statement indicated that no formal offer had been made to India, countering reports suggesting that New Delhi had turned down a US proposal.

Singh also addressed the possibility of India acquiring Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter aircraft. He said the Russian offer was yet to be considered and that no decision had been taken on the matter. India is continuing to evaluate its future combat aircraft requirements while focusing on strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing. The country is pursuing the development of its own fifth-generation fighter aircraft as part of its long-term strategy to enhance self-reliance in defence technology and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Meanwhile, Singh described the conclusion of Tarang Shakti-2026, the second edition of the multinational air exercise, as a proud moment for the Indian Air Force.

“It is indeed a very proud day for me today that we are in the final stage of Exercise Tarang Shakti, the second version of it,” he said. The IAF chief recalled that the exercise began in 2024, when the plan was to organise it every two years. He said the schedule had been better aligned with the monsoon season to minimise weather-related disruptions.

“Last time we had some disruptions because of weather, so this time the exercise has gone through without any weather disruptions; I'm happy,” Singh said.

Tarang Shakti-2026 brought together the Indian Air Force and participating air forces from eight nations, providing a platform for operational cooperation, professional exchanges and enhanced interoperability among participating forces.