Kozhikode: Lightning Triggers Switchboard Explosion Injuring 60-Year-Old Woman!

Kozhikode: Heavy lightning and rain caused massive damage in the Kunnamangalam area of Kozhikode. A 60-year-old woman suffered facial injuries, and several houses took a major hit.

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The heavy downpour and lightning started around 5:30 PM yesterday. Cherupaikkattu Geetha (60) went to her kitchen to grab a milk vessel. Suddenly, the motor switchboard exploded due to the lightning, and the broken pieces hit her right in the face. The lightning strike damaged around four houses in the Kalarikkandi Ozhil area, including the home of Chenoth Sajivan. One house even had its wall collapse. Locals mentioned that the sheer force of the lightning actually created a crater in the ground.

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The electrical wiring in these houses completely burnt out. Water motors and main switchboards caught fire, while fans and lights got ruined. KSEB officials quickly reached the spot and cut off the power supply to these houses to prevent further danger. Residents will only know the full extent of the damage to their electronic appliances once the power comes back. Gram Panchayat President C V Samjith and Development Standing Committee Chairman T K Hiteshkumar visited the affected houses to check on the situation.