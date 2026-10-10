Malappuram: Fake RAW Officer Busted For Allegedly Trapping Women With Marriage Promises!

Manjeri police arrested a 30-year-old man for duping women on matrimony sites. The accused, Muhammad Shibili from Arakkal house in Vadakkangara, Malappuram, posed as a top officer in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

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Shibili met the victim on a matrimony website. He built a close relationship with her through phone calls and social media. He introduced himself as a senior central intelligence officer. He promised to marry her and won her trust. Later, he cooked up a story about financial troubles. He convinced the woman to pledge her gold ornaments and took Rs 7.70 lakh from her. Once he got the money, he started avoiding her and tried to cancel the wedding. The victim then filed a police complaint.

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Manjeri police launched an investigation and uncovered his massive fraud network. Shibili is a serial cheat. He used the same trick of fake high-profile jobs and fake financial crises to cheat multiple women on matrimony platforms. Police have received similar complaints against him from Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts. Earlier, Edavanna and Walayar police stations had declared him an absconding criminal.

Police have issued a strict warning to the public. They advised people to be extremely careful while making financial deals with matches found on matrimony sites. They asked families to properly verify the job and background of the person before moving forward. A police team led by Manjeri Police Inspector T.G. Dileep, Sub-Inspector Sasikumar, and Senior Civil Police Officers Riyas, Thoufeeq, Nishad, Salim, and Ubaid arrested the accused. Police produced him before the court.