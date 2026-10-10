UN Human Rights Expresses Concern Over Mass Detentions During Delhi, Mumbai Protests Calls For Release Of Detainees

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United Nations Human Rights office on Saturday (October 10), expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in Delhi ahead of and during large-scale demonstrations.

The UN body called on Indian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, exercise restraint in dealing with protesters and immediately release those who had been arbitrarily detained.

“We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today's large-scale demonstrations in Delhi,” UN Human Rights said in a statement.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why were protesters demonstrating in Delhi?⌵

The Cockroach Janta Party called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision. The planned demonstration was at Jantar Mantar.

2What did the UN Human Rights office say about the Delhi protest detentions?⌵

It expressed concern over reports of mass detentions and called on Indian authorities to respect peaceful assembly, use restraint and immediately release people arbitrarily detained. It also urged meaningful dialogue with demonstrators.

3How many people were detained during the Delhi and Mumbai protests?⌵

Reports said more than 7,000 people were detained across Delhi. Around 400 people were detained at different locations in Mumbai.

4What is preventive detention, and how is it different from an arrest?⌵

Preventive detention is confinement based on a reasonable apprehension that someone may threaten public order or security. An ordinary arrest is generally linked to an alleged offence and the legal process that follows.

5Can police detain someone without a warrant during a protest?⌵

A warrant is not always required, but police must have a lawful basis to detain someone. Under Section 170 of the BNSS, detention under that power is limited to 24 hours unless further detention is authorised under another applicable law.

“Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality,” it added, urging the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the concerns raised by demonstrators.

The UN Human Rights office urged Indian authorities to ensure that law enforcement personnel exercised“utmost restraint” in responding to peaceful protesters, in keeping with India's democratic traditions and human rights obligations.

It also called for meaningful dialogue to address the demonstrators' concerns.

The statement came as an extensive security operation across the national capital thwarted a planned mobilisation at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid a controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Over 7,000 detained across Delhi

More than 7,000 protesters were detained across Delhi, according to reports, as police and paramilitary personnel were deployed at key locations to prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar.

The security operation involved more than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel, according to the supplied reports. Barricades were erected across Lutyens' Delhi, while authorities carried out checks at border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.

Several metro stations were also closed, disrupting movement across parts of the capital. Police made repeated announcements at Jantar Mantar, instructing people and mediapersons not to gather in groups.

Despite the heavy deployment, some protesters attempted to breach barricades. Around 1 pm, a group allegedly hurled stones at security personnel near Akashwani Bhawan on Imtiaz Ali Marg, injuring two police personnel. The protesters were detained, and police were likely to register multiple FIRs in connection with the incident, a senior officer said.

Police also detained people at several locations, including Hanuman Temple, Safdarjung Flyover and Kerala House, as well as some protesters who managed to reach Jantar Mantar.

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CJP convener Abhijit Dipke and party members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport after arriving from Mumbai, according to the reports.

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke could be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft:“We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us.”

Before the detentions, police personnel told CJP leaders that they did not have permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke criticised the action, saying party leaders were being treated like criminals. He also alleged that the detentions reflected authoritarianism.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who lives abroad and had travelled to India to join the demonstration, was detained by police from his residenc e in Gurugram's Sector 56, the reports said.

Authorities also monitored social media platforms for attempts to mobilise people for the protest. More than 200 content creators were reportedly under scrutiny as police examined online posts and messages linked to the proposed gathering.

Former chief ministers, opposition leaders detained

Several opposition leaders were among those detained as they attempted to join the demonstration from different parts of the capital.

They included former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M), and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M).

The detentions triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, which accused the government of suppressing dissent.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of turning the“mother of democracy” into a“muzzled democracy”, alleging that the BJP and RSS were displaying cowardice through the crackdown.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the protesting youth and urged them to continue their demonstrations.

Gandhi also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the protesters, asserting that they would continue their fight to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people.

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Activist Sonam, if those detained were not released within 24 hours.

Wangchuk had previously joined a 36-day CJP agitation at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue. That protest ended on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to the supplied account.

The earlier agitation had also witnessed unrest during a march towards Parliament on July 20, when security personnel attempted to stop protesters.

400 detained in Mumbai

The demonstrations also triggered detentions in Mumbai, where police detained around 400 people at different locations for allegedly protesting without permission in solidarity with the Delhi mobilisation.

Those detained reportedly included actor Imran Khan, activist Tushar Gandhi and CPI(M) workers. Demonstrations took place at August Kranti Maidan, Hutatma Chowk and other locations.

Across Delhi, the authorities maintained heightened security, including the deployment of more than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to assist the police. Mock drills were conducted at several locations to assess preparedness, while liquor shops across the capital were closed as a precautionary measure.

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