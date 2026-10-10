Earthquake Today: 4.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi, Second Tremor Above 4 In Uttarakhand In Four Days

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday evening, triggering panic among residents in Uttarkashi town and the Yamunotri valley.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred at 8.07 pm, with its epicentre located 2 km northwest of Uttarkashi. The tremor originated at a depth of 11 km.

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Residents felt strong shaking, with some rushing out of their homes as the tremors struck.

Purushottam Uniyal, a priest from Kharsali village, the winter seat of Yamunotri said the shaking was intense enough to make televisions inside houses tremble.

The sudden tremors alarmed residents, prompting them to step outside as a precaution, he said.

Saturday's earthquake was the second tremor measuring above magnitude 4 to hit Uttarakhand in four days.

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Chamoli district on October 6, raising concerns among residents in the hill state.

No damage reported so far

Officials from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said no damage had been reported following Saturday's earthquake as of the latest update.