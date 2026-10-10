Earthquake Today: 4.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi, Second Tremor Above 4 In Uttarakhand In Four Days
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred at 8.07 pm, with its epicentre located 2 km northwest of Uttarkashi. The tremor originated at a depth of 11 km.Also Read | Panama earthquake: What we know about the tsunami alert, aftershocks and damage
Residents felt strong shaking, with some rushing out of their homes as the tremors struck.Residents rush outdoors as tremors shake homes
Purushottam Uniyal, a priest from Kharsali village, the winter seat of Yamunotri said the shaking was intense enough to make televisions inside houses tremble.
The sudden tremors alarmed residents, prompting them to step outside as a precaution, he said.Second earthquake above magnitude 4 in four days
Saturday's earthquake was the second tremor measuring above magnitude 4 to hit Uttarakhand in four days.
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Chamoli district on October 6, raising concerns among residents in the hill state.No damage reported so far
Officials from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said no damage had been reported following Saturday's earthquake as of the latest update.
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