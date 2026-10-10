Saudi Airport Attacked Again: Missile Strike Reported, Many Wounded Passengers Evacuated, Flights Diverted

MENAFN - Live Mint) Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked again on Saturday (October 10)prompting an evacuation and widespread flight disruptions, as the kingdom faces an escalating campaign of strikes linked to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

A missile struck a passenger terminal and several people were wounded, one of two regional officials told The Associated Press. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.

The airport had already been targeted earlier in the week.

There was no immediate statement from the Houthis claiming responsibility for Saturday's incident.

US, European embassies warn citizens to avoid Riyadh airport

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed it was aware of attacks on the airport and urged American citizens to stay away from the facility and surrounding areas.

“The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas,” the embassy said in a statement posted online.

The Canadian, German and Spanish embassies also warned their citizens against travelling to the airport.

Spain's embassy described the incident as a“new attack” by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis in a message on X. A diplomatic source separately told AFP that a missile had struck the airport at around 1200 GMT.

Canada's embassy cited“ongoing military activity” affecting the airport, while Germany's mission referred to the prevailing situation without providing further details.

France's embassy had urged its citizens on Friday to exercise“utmost care” in Saudi Arabia following Houthi strikes in recent days. It also warned French nationals against recording images of affected areas or sharing them online.

Saudi Arabia's government-run Centre for International Communication, which oversees foreign media in the kingdom, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flights diverted, cancellations mount

The reported attack triggered major disruptions to air travel, with flights heading to Riyadh diverted to other airports, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

The airport also issued an alert asking passengers to check their flight status with airlines before leaving for the facility.

| Saudi-Houthi tensions: Indian Embassy alert; Air India, IndiGo cancel flights Houthi attacks intensify as Yemen conflict widens

The latest incident comes amid an escalation in attacks attributed to the Houthis, who have opened a new front in the wider Middle East conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times over the past week, following the launch of a major military offensive by a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. The Houthis claimed responsibility for earlier attacks, including one on Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national.

Saudi Arabia backs Yemen's internationally recognised government and has provided military support in its fight against the Houthis. Fighting between Houthi forces and Saudi-backed Yemeni government troops has intensified, with the Saudi-led coalition providing air support to help government forces reverse recent rebel gains along the Red Sea.

The Houthis' advances have also increased their ability to monitor shipping along the Red Sea corridor, an important alternative route for maritime traffic amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been attacking ships.

However, responsibility for the latest attack had not been officially confirmed by the Houthis at the time of reporting.

(With AP, AFP inputs)

| Putin-Trump phone call: What we know about Russia's latest push to end Iran war?