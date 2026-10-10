Delhi Protests Tomorrow: What Is Open And What Is Closed On Sunday, 11 October Traffic Restrictions And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi faces travel disruptions on Sunday, 11 October, amid calls for protests. Markets and restaurants are expected to remain open, but movement could face local restrictions. On 10 October, 7,000 people were detained during the protests.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans to continue demonstrations despite detentions and police deployment. It demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged voter-list manipulation and irregularities.

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Delhi Police denied permission for the Jantar Mantar protest. Police cited insufficient advance notice, safety concerns and possible traffic problems.

Markets, shops and restaurants

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Are markets, shops and restaurants open in Delhi on Sunday, 11 October?⌵

Yes. Markets, shops and commercial establishments across most of Delhi are expected to remain open, with no blanket shutdown. Restaurants, bars and clubs are also expected to operate.

2Which Delhi roads may face traffic restrictions on 11 October?⌵

Police checks and diversions may affect central Delhi and routes near the Shankar Road–Vande Mataram T-point. The Dhaula Kuan stretch may also see local restrictions or sudden diversions.

3Will Delhi Metro stations be closed on Sunday, 11 October?⌵

Sunday station closures and timings have not been confirmed. Restrictions affected dozens of stations on 10 October, so passengers should check Delhi Metro service information before travelling.

4Why are traffic and security restrictions in Delhi continuing?⌵

The Cockroach Janta Party plans to continue demonstrations, and police have maintained heightened security around Jantar Mantar and central Delhi. Police cited safety and possible traffic problems when denying permission for the Jantar Mantar protest.

5Do the prohibitory orders in Noida mean Delhi shops will be closed?⌵

No. The Section 163 orders apply to Gautam Buddha Nagar, which neighbours Delhi; they are not a Delhi-wide commercial closure. Most Delhi markets and businesses are expected to remain open.

Markets, shops, and commercial establishments across most of Delhi remain open. No blanket commercial shutdown has been mandated for Sunday.

Restaurants, bars and clubs also continue operating. However, reaching businesses near heavily guarded areas could take longer due to checks or detours. Commercial activity and road access are separate issues. An open shop does not mean every nearby route will remain clear.

Roads open, but diversions possible

Major roads are generally open, according to available reports. However, police checks and diversions may continue around central Delhi and routes.

Traffic movement may be restricted near the Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-point. The Dhaula Kuan stretch may also see local restrictions or sudden diversions.

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Conditions may change depending on police assessments. Travellers heading towards central areas should check live traffic updates before leaving.

Extra checking, barricades and police pickets remain around sensitive government buildings. Central New Delhi also has tighter security to prevent unauthorised protests.

Sunday Metro restrictions remain uncertain

Delhi Metro restrictions on 10 October were initially set to continue until 6 PM. These restrictions were later extended until 10 PM. Entry and exit gates at dozens of stations have been closed or restricted.

Similar restrictions could apply on 11 October. However, Sunday's station closures or their timings are not yet confirmed.

Passengers should therefore avoid assuming every affected station will reopen as the reason behind the restrictions, the protests, still remains on. Check the service information before planning journeys through affected areas.

Gatherings face restrictions

Heavy police deployment continues around Jantar Mantar and central Delhi. Barricades and anti-riot vehicles have also been deployed.

CJP leaders have urged supporters to continue mobilising despite leadership detentions. Opposition leaders were also briefly detained or restricted while attempting to join.

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Noida has prohibitory orders under Section 163 until 20 October. These restrictions concern neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar, rather than a Delhi-wide commercial closure.

The Supreme Court scheduled a sitting regarding transport and movement restrictions. The supplied text does not provide its outcome.

Delhi traffic restrictions tomorrow

Delhi Police informed about the restrictions tomorrow.