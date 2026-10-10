India Hits Back At UN Human Rights Over Remarks On Delhi Protest Detentions, Calls Concerns 'Misplaced'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has rejected concerns raised by the United Nations Human Rights office over reported detentions during demonstrations in New Delhi, describing the remarks as“misplaced” and an“unwarranted interference” in the country's internal affairs.

In a response issued by India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva on Saturday (October 10) India said the right to peaceful assembly was guaranteed by the Constitution and protected by the country's democratic institutions, independent judiciary and free media.

The response came after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concern over reports of detentions involving demonstrators, leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists before and during the Delhi demonstrations.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why did India reject the UN Human Rights office's concerns about Delhi protest detentions?⌵

India described the concerns as“misplaced” and an“unwarranted interference” in its internal affairs. It said the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by the Constitution and protected by democratic institutions.

2What detentions did the UN Human Rights office express concern about?⌵

The office cited reports of detentions involving demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists before and during the Delhi demonstrations.

3What did India say about the right to peaceful assembly during the Delhi protests?⌵

India said the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by the Constitution. It also pointed to the role of democratic institutions, the independent judiciary and free media in protecting that right.

4Why did India ask the UN Human Rights office to focus on protests elsewhere?⌵

India urged the office to give comparable attention to large-scale protests in other parts of the world. It said this was necessary to ensure impartiality and non-selectivity.

5What did the UN Human Rights office urge Indian authorities to do about the reported detentions?⌵

The office called on authorities to respect peaceful assembly, exercise restraint and immediately release people it said had been arbitrarily detained. It also urged meaningful dialogue to address demonstrators' concerns.

India also urged the UN Human Rights office to devote comparable attention to large-scale protests in other parts of the world, citing the need for impartiality and non-selectivity in its work.

This is a developing story