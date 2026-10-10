President El-Sisi Meets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim At Seri Perdana

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, at the Prime Minister's Office, "Seri Perdana," in Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the Malaysian Prime Minister received President El-Sisi upon his arrival at the Prime Minister's Office. A commemorative photograph was taken, and the two leaders watched an art performance. President El-Sisi then signed the guestbook.

A bilateral meeting was held between President El-Sisi and the Malaysian Prime Minister, followed by expanded talks attended by the delegations of both countries.

President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for visiting Malaysia, and reaffirmed the depth of the historical ties between the two countries. The Malaysian Prime Minister welcomed President El-Sisi's visit, affirming his country's keenness to further elevate bilateral relations. He also emphasized the importance of capitalizing on the current momentum in bilateral relations to fulfil the aspirations of the Egyptian and Malaysian peoples.

At the conclusion of the talks, President El-Sisi and the Malaysian Prime Minister witnessed the exchange of a number of memoranda of understanding. They then held a joint press conference, and the President delivered a speech.

Following the press conference, the President and the Malaysian Prime Minister watched an art performance, then they inspected a number of Proton Saga cars and motorcycles. The Deputy CEO of Proton Holdings and the CEO and Managing Director of Modenas provided an overview of the relevant activities of the two companies.

This took place in the presence of the Chief Executive Officer of Regulatory Affairs and Stakeholder Management at the DRB-HICOM Group, the Chief Strategy Officer of Proton Holdings, and the Chief Executive Officer of Proton International.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.