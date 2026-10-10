Neuralign And Global Ambassador Mandi Gosling Bring Neurological Readinesstm To Science Summit Alongside UNGA

Mandi Gosling, Neuralign's Global Ambassador, champions the power and potential of every brain.

Neuralign at Investing in Generational Resilience, Science Summit alongside UNGA: Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Rachel Azafrani, Emre E. Korkmaz, Ramesh Rao and Jorge C. Restrepo, representing SRI, Microsoft, Oxford, Qualcomm Institute/UCSD and BitBasel.

Canadian women-founded Neuralign highlights how Neurological ReadinessTM builds foundations for reading, learning and lifelong confidence.

- Mandi Gosling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Dyslexia Awareness Month begins this October, Neuralign is bringing a powerful message to the global education conversation: Before learners can fully benefit from instruction, they need the cognitive foundations that prepare the brain to learn.

Neuralign's work and the appointment of Mandi Gosling as Global Ambassador for Neurological ReadinessTM were featured at“Investing in Generational Resilience” at the Science Summit alongside the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as part of a wider conversation about artificial and human intelligence, education, health, resilience technologies and the systems needed for future generations to thrive.

With the Yale Global Justice Program and Oxford Centre for Technology and Development, the program was convened and led by Shakti Regeneration Institute CEO Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri.

Participants included Nobel Prize-winning IPCC author and scientist Carlos Nobre; Rachel Azafrani, Responsible AI at Microsoft; Dr. Emre Eren Korkmaz, Director of OCTD; Dr. Ramesh Rao, Director of the Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego; Vaida Athena Wolf, Founder of Escuela de Curanderismo; Nouá Krenak, Director of Núcleo de Cultura Indígena; and science journalist and author David Ewing Duncan.

The inclusion of Neuralign expanded that conversation to an essential dimension of human potential: how the brain becomes ready to learn.

“As we race to build more powerful artificial intelligence, we must also invest in human intelligence - beginning with the right to literacy and recognition of the extraordinary diversity of the human brain,” Pal-Chaudhuri said.“Neuralign asks: Why allow learning differences to become lifelong barriers when gamified neuroplasticity can strengthen the cognitive foundations for confident learning?”

Founded by Ingrid Poupart and Erika Poupart, Neuralign has developed its Neurological ReadinessTM global online platform, designed to strengthen foundational cognitive skills involved in learning, including attention, working memory, visual processing, processing speed and executive function.

The platform currently supports learners in 10 languages and is expanding through schools, clinics and homes internationally.

Neuralign's approach is not intended to replace evidence-based literacy instruction. Rather, Neurological ReadinessTM is designed as a complementary approach that strengthens cognitive foundations supporting learning and helps learners become better prepared to engage with instruction.

For Gosling, Neuralign's Global Ambassador, the issue is deeply personal.

A communications professional and neurodiversity advocate whose career spans journalism, arts and entertainment, and live events, Gosling was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult after spending decades without an explanation for many of the challenges she experienced as a learner.

“Anyone who struggles to learn eventually asks the same question: What's wrong with me?” Gosling said.“The part that lasts isn't simply academic. It's what those experiences can do to how you see yourself - the way you start to believe you are the problem.”

That lived experience is at the center of her work with Neuralign.

“What drew me to Neuralign is that it goes to the root of how we learn, and it's never too early or too late,” Gosling said.“For me, the answers came in adulthood. For a child, they can come right at the start. A brain that works differently isn't something to fix. Handled right, it can become one of your greatest strengths.”

As Global Ambassador, Gosling is working with Neuralign to increase understanding of learning differences, support educators and families, and help shift the narrative surrounding neurodivergence from deficits toward understanding, preparedness and possibility.

Ingrid Poupart, Co-Founder and CEO of Neuralign, said Gosling brings an important public voice to the company's mission.

“Mandi's willingness to share her own experiences and advocate for children and adults facing similar challenges brings a powerful voice to Neuralign,” Poupart said.“Every learner deserves the opportunity to understand how they learn, build confidence and discover what they are capable of.”

Erika Poupart, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Neuralign, who was also diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, said greater understanding can change the trajectory of a learner's life.

“Too many people spend years believing they simply aren't good learners when the system was never designed around the way their brain learns,” Poupart said.“Seeing learners build confidence and discover what they're truly capable of is why this work matters.”

“The future of intelligence must include the human intelligence we empower,” Pal-Chaudhuri said.

During Dyslexia Awareness Month, Neuralign and Gosling will continue bringing that message to families, educators and communities: Learning differently should never mean being denied the opportunity to thrive.



About Neuralign

Neuralign is a women-founded education technology company advancing Neurological ReadinessTM, an approach designed to strengthen cognitive foundations required for successful learning. Through engaging, evidence-informed digital interventions, Neuralign helps strengthen attention, working memory, visual processing, processing speed, executive function and other core cognitive skills supporting reading and learning. The platform currently supports learners in 10 languages and continues to expand internationally across schools, clinics and homes. Learn more: neuralign

About Mandi Gosling

Mandi Gosling is Neuralign's Global Ambassador for Neurological ReadinessTM, a communications professional and neurodiversity advocate whose career spans journalism, arts and entertainment, and live events. Diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, Gosling advocates for greater understanding of neurodivergence and learning environments that allow children and adults to develop their potential.

About the Science Summit Alongside UNGA

Since 2023, Shakti Regeneration Institute has convened programs at the Science Summit alongside UNGA, bringing together leaders across science, technology, policy, finance, Indigenous knowledge, sustainability and culture at the intersection of Ancestral and Artificial Intelligence, led by Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri.

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