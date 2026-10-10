Emoto Lab Study Shows Tokyo Tap Water Forms More Complete Hexagonal Crystals After Passing Through The Aqua Energizer

Tokyo tap water after passing through the Aqua Energizer, photographed at the Emoto Lab in Tokyo.

Untreated Tokyo tap water, photographed at the Emoto Lab for comparison.

The Aqua Energizer by The Wellness Enterprise, with its signature sacred geometry emblem.

A new study at the lab founded by the late Dr. Masaru Emoto observes structural changes in Tokyo tap water before and after treatment with the Aqua Energizer

- Patrick DurkinLUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a single droplet of water is frozen and viewed under magnification, its internal structure becomes visible. Some droplets resolve into complete hexagonal crystals. Others form fragmented or indefinite shapes. The difference, researchers have long observed, is not random. It changes with where the water came from, what has been added to it, and the resonance of what it has been exposed to.This is the method developed by Dr. Masaru Emoto, the Japanese researcher who brought water crystallography to a global audience before his death in 2014. His son, Hiro Emoto, has continued the work at the family lab in Tokyo.One question recently posed by The Wellness Enterprise was straightforward. What happens to ordinary tap water when it passes through the company's Aqua Energizer?In the resulting study, fifty droplets of Tokyo tap water were frozen and photographed before treatment, and fifty more after. Each crystal was sorted into the established categories the lab has used for decades, ranging from complete hexagonal geometry to indefinite forms. The treated samples showed a noticeably greater proportion of complete, symmetrical hexagonal crystals than the untreated control.The Wellness Enterprise attributes those results in part to how the Aqua Energizer is built. Inside the device, the crystals are held in place between two screens, one at the top and one at the bottom. What little solder the device does use is high-grade silver solder. The result is a design in which water passing through makes contact with more crystal and very little metal. Each unit also carries the company's signature sacred geometry emblem, a design element unique to the Aqua Energizer.What that visual difference means for the human body remains an open scientific question. Crystal structure is one of several water properties researchers continue to investigate, alongside coherence, hydrogen bonding, and surface tension. The Wellness Enterprise makes no medical claims based on crystal structure. The images, however, are striking, and the company considers them a meaningful entry point into a longer conversation about how the water we drink is made."For thirteen years I've been writing about Dr. Emoto's work and what it suggests about water," said Patrick Durkin, founder of The Wellness Enterprise. "To send our device to his son's lab and watch ordinary Tokyo tap water reorganize itself through the same crystallography process is the closest thing to a full-circle moment in my career. Water remembers what it has been through. Now anyone can see that for themselves."The crystallography study is one of four investigations The Wellness Enterprise has commissioned to examine the Aqua Energizer. The others include an immediate-measurement study using gas discharge visualization, a sixty-day water-stability study, and a series of live blood cell observations. Together they form what the company describes as a layered picture of structured water, from the moment of contact through long-term behavior.The full set of crystallography images, alongside the company's broader research, is available at thewellnessenterprise/pages/structured-water-observations.Emoto's Work. Our Water.About The Wellness EnterpriseThe Wellness Enterprise creates nature-based technologies that bring harmony back to water and home environments. Its two flagship products, the Aqua Energizer and the Cosmic Tower, use geometry, flow, and natural materials to restore coherence to everyday life. Founded by Patrick Durkin, the company has spent more than thirteen years exploring the science and subtle energy of water, with devices now in thousands of homes worldwide. Learn more at thewellnessenterprise.

Patrick Durkin

The Wellness Enterprise Inc

+1 857-254-9880

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Emoto Lab Study Shows Tokyo Tap Water Forms More Complete Hexagonal Crystals After Passing Through the Aqua Energizer News Provided By The Wellness Enterprise Inc October 10, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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