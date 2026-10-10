Global Fred Award Builds A Contemporary Global Honor System To Honor Today's Changemakers With Timely Recognition

Global Fred Award flag

H. E. Sinisa Berjan delivering a speech at the awards ceremony

Councillor Alexa Loo accepting the Global Fred Award medal

Professor Atanas Georgiev (left) pictured with the co-founder of the Global Fred Award

Global Fred Award ceremony 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, global exchanges are growing increasingly robust. Multilateral cooperation, scientific and technological innovation, cultural connectivity and public governance keep evolving. Countless practitioners across the globe from all walks of life work tirelessly on the front lines, delivering consistent action to move human society toward greater good. The times call for a neutral, pure and present-focused international honor system to recognize excellence, pay tribute to dedication and empower ongoing efforts, so that borderless goodwill can be known and celebrated worldwide.

Within the landscape of global honors, benchmark awards each carry their own value and focus. The Nobel Prize stands as the pinnacle of human civilization. For over a century, it recognizes breakthrough achievements that reshape human understanding and inspires generations of explorers in science and humanities, leaving an irreplaceable mark on the progress of civilization. Its evaluation framework, however, centers on long-term verification and historical validation. Most laureates receive the honor in their seventies, eighties or even nineties. It serves as posthumous recognition of lifelong accomplishments and offers limited practical empowerment for innovators in the active stage of their careers. Meanwhile, national honors are rooted in local communities, celebrating outstanding individuals who contribute to their home countries. They set domestic role models for social progress and industrial development and form a core part of national talent incentive systems. Yet these awards are naturally framed from a national perspective and serve domestic priorities. They struggle to identify and honor practitioners whose work transcends borders and delivers benefits for humanity at large.

Responding to this gap and the needs of our era, the Global Fred Award has established a differentiated new paradigm for international honors. Grounded in a global vision for humanity, the Award adheres to independent, neutral and pure judging principles. Breaking free from the dual constraints of“retrospective recognition” and“national boundary limitations”, it focuses on outstanding global figures who remain active, forward-looking and dedicated in their work. Unlike traditional honors that review and affirm completed historical achievements, the core value of the Global Fred Award lies in delivering timely recognition, global exposure and peer-network empowerment during recipients' prime years of impact. The Award holds a firm belief: true role models of the age are not merely achievements recorded in history books, but contemporary changemakers who uphold their missions, create continuously and push boundaries day after day. Guided by its core tenet:

From Global Fred Award, the world will be beautiful, only if those who strive for it are recognized, encouraged and empowered

The Award uses honor as a vehicle to amplify the voice and influence of global contributors, connect them with high-quality international networks and support outstanding practitioners to deepen their work and create greater global value.

Since its founding, the Global Fred Award has upheld its pure mission of recognition, identifying outstanding practitioners across nations and sectors. A cohort of aspirational laureates embodies the core value of the Award through real-world impact. Take Sinisa Berjan, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China, Winner of Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution. Sinisa Berjan serves as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China. He has long championed trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Bosnia and Herzegovina and China, actively organizing bilateral forums and dialogue events. Dedicated to frontline diplomatic work and international friendship, he advances cross-border communication with a commitment to mutual understanding and collaboration. I once attended a joint conference co-hosted by Bosnia and Herzegovina and China and witnessed firsthand how the Ambassador personally greeted every ordinary participant at the airport and carefully attended to their accommodation and catering arrangements. He is unassuming, down-to-earth and approachable, while also demonstrating professionalism when collaborating with heads of state and senior officials. This kind of on-the-ground dedication to public service represents the most precious model for global public service.

Alexa Loo, Richmond City Councillor of Canada, Winner of Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence. Alexa Loo is a city councillor of Richmond, Canada, and a two-time Winter Olympian with Canada's national snowboarding team. First elected to Richmond City Council in 2014 and re-elected ever since, she boasts twelve years of public service experience and announced her candidacy for Mayor of Richmond in 2025. She embodies the spirit of lifelong aspiration. She once competed on the Winter Olympic stage representing Canada and achieved sporting glory. For twelve years, she has served local residents at the grassroots level and upheld public accountability, continuously embracing challenges and advancing urban governance. She is now running for Mayor of Richmond, a highly demanding undertaking. Her unbounded drive for progress carries universal exemplary value, inspiring more people to pursue ideals and take social responsibility. We seek to empower her and wish her success in the election so she may better serve residents.

Professor Atanas Georgiev, renowned documentary filmmaker and educator from North Macedonia, Winner of Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution. Atanas Georgiev is a North Macedonian documentary director and producer. His works have earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Documentary Feature, including“Honeyland” and“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”. He also teaches at universities. For many years, he has dedicated himself to humanistic film and educational innovation. An accomplished educator with many students, he keeps his creative mission alive and continuously pursues breakthroughs. Balancing filmmaking and talent cultivation, he explores innovation in cinema and humanistic documentary storytelling in the AI era. Using the camera to capture the world and education to spread humanistic warmth, he sustains long-term innovation and dedication to advance global cultural exchange and development.

The Global Fred Award counts many more distinguished laureates: members of parliament, diplomats, city councillors, scientists, educators, artists, open-source contributors, business leaders, peace advocates, philanthropists and more, spread across the globe. They share common traits: rooted in the present, acting consistently, staying true to their passion and benefiting humanity. They are not static icons of the past, but living, thriving role models who keep generating value.

The venue of the Global Fred Award Ceremony held in Beijing in September 2026

Traditional honors remember history and pay homage to past achievements. The Global Fred Award, by contrast, stands in the present and empowers the future. As a neutral, independent, globally accessible and inclusive international honor system, it is committed to discovering doers, innovators and contributors worldwide from all sectors. With timely recognition for every act of dedication and a global stage to amplify every act of goodwill, it enables cross-border positive forces to inspire and empower one another. It continues to boost global cultural connectivity, public governance, scientific innovation and peacebuilding, supplying a steady stream of role-model power for building a better future for humanity.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Fred Award Builds a Contemporary Global Honor System to Honor Today's Changemakers with Timely Recognition News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. October 10, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.