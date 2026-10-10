Punjab BJP Promises MSP For All Crops Like Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) The newly constituted state team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Kisan Morcha held a meeting here on Saturday with State party President Kewal Singh Dhillon, who said the party is promising to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for all crops in Punjab like the Haryana government.

While guiding the newly appointed office-bearers, Dhillon urged them to work with dedication and commitment for the party.

"The poor policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had pushed Punjab towards financial distress and the concerns of farmers are being neglected. Punjab's prosperity was possible only when its farmers were prosperous," he said.

Criticising the AAP government, Dhillon added that the party had promised before the elections that it would ensure the MSP for all crops within five minutes of coming to power.

However, the State BJP President said that over the past four-and-a-half years the AAP government had failed to deliver on its promises to farmers.

Dhillon said the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking several steps for the welfare of farmers.

"The Centre is providing MSP for wheat and paddy to farmers in Punjab, while the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is extending financial assistance to them. The subsidy is also being provided on urea fertiliser, and a bag costing around Rs 2,800 is being made available to farmers for Rs 266," he added.

Dhillon said that the BJP government in Haryana is providing MSP for all crops and that if the BJP formed the government in Punjab it would extend MSP coverage to all crops, including fruits and vegetables.

He added that the proposed policy will provide greater support to farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector in the state.

Urging the Kisan Morcha office-bearers to intensify their outreach, Dhillon asked them to take the farmer-friendly policies and initiatives of the Narendra Modi government to every village and household.

He stressed the need to inform farmers about the schemes and measures being undertaken for their welfare.

At the meeting, the Kisan Morcha state team, led by its state president Lakhwinder Singh, felicitated Dhillon and assured him that the organisation would work to strengthen the BJP at every level.