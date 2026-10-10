Who Is Jean Dreze? Belgian-Born Indian Economist Detained During CJP Protests In New Delhi

The Belgian-born Indian economist Jean Dreze became the centre of attention after he was detained by Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, October 10.

New Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country witnessed massive protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns over voter registration. The protests were led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Several protests were detained by Delhi Police as the authorities didn't allow the protest to go ahead, deploying heavy security and massive barricades across the national capital to prevent demonstrators from gathering at Jantar Mantar, which is being considered a designed protests sight.

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Jean Dreze Arrested at Jantar Mantar

Jean Dreze, who resides in Jharkhand, travelled to New Delhi to join the protests led by CJP against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and strongly criticized the heavy police deployment and force used to block citizens from accessing the venue.

Speaking to the reporters before being detained by Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, the Indian economist strongly condemned the state machinery's attempt to stifle the peaceful protests, adding that the government's disproportionate security response stemmed from a fear of public awareness rather than any genuine threat of violence.

“On behalf of all those who are not able to reach here because of the incredible display of force, which is completely out of proportion," Dreze said.

“The reason why the government is so afraid is not that there is any risk of violence or any security risk; it is that the government is afraid that the people of this country will understand that their right to vote is being taken away," he added.

It is hardly surprising that power in India lies in the hands of the uneducated.

A journalist does not even know who he is?

Jean Drèze is a renowned welfare economist!

#Jantarmanatar Surya Yadav (@suryaupse) October 10, 2026

Jean Dreze, alongside filmmaker Aban Raza, scholar and researcher Paran Amitava, and scholar and artist Anjali S, were reportedly taken to Adarsh Nagar police station, where they were held after being detained by the police.

Who is Jean Dreze?

Jean Dreze, born on January 22, 1959, is originally from Leuven, Belgium, and moved to India in 1979 to complete his Ph.D. (Doctor of Philosophy) at the Indian Statistical Institute, New Delhi. In 2002, Dreze permanently became an Indian citizen after renouncing his Belgian citizenship.

Dreze's first work in India centered on poverty alleviation, hunger, and public policy, leading to a collaboration with a fellow economist and Nobel Prize laureate Amartya Sen, with whom he co-authored landmark books such as Hunger and Public Action and India: Development and Participation.

Master portrait of Jean Dreze (onetime student of mine) by Anuradha Roy. Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) August 20, 2024

Famously known as the 'Barefoot Economist ', Dreze is best known for his role in shaping India's rights-based social welfare framework, including the drafting of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Jean Dreze also taught at the London School of Economics and serves as an honorary professor at the Delhi School of Economics as well as a visiting lecturer at Ranchi University. The Indian economist lives a modest life in Jharkhand, where he continues to work directly with local communities, driving grassroots research on rural poverty, public health, and social equity.

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